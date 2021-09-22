Twins first. Luis Arraez grounds out to shallow infield, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Brent Rooker lines out to shallow right field to Frank Schwindel. Josh Donaldson singles to shallow center field. Max Kepler homers to center field. Josh Donaldson scores. Miguel Sano grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Cubs 0.
Cubs second. Ian Happ walks. Matt Duffy doubles to right field. Ian Happ to third. Robinson Chirinos flies out to shallow left field to Andrelton Simmons. Nico Hoerner singles to center field. Matt Duffy scores. Ian Happ scores. Trayce Thompson grounds out to shallow infield. Nico Hoerner out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Cubs 2.
Twins fourth. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Max Kepler homers to right field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow right field, Matt Duffy to Frank Schwindel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Cubs 2.
Twins sixth. Brent Rooker grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel. Josh Donaldson flies out to deep center field to Rafael Ortega. Max Kepler doubles to deep right center field. Miguel Sano reaches on error. Max Kepler scores. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 4, Cubs 2.
Twins ninth. Nick Gordon doubles to shallow center field. Ryan Jeffers walks. Andrelton Simmons out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Trayce Thompson. Nick Gordon scores. Jorge Polanco pinch-hitting for Jorge Alcala. Jorge Polanco doubles to center field. Luis Arraez flies out to center field to Rafael Ortega.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Cubs 2.
Cubs ninth. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep left center field. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Ian Happ singles to left center field. Frank Schwindel scores. Matt Duffy walks. Ian Happ to second. Willson Contreras pinch-hitting for Austin Romine. Willson Contreras grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Miguel Sano. Ian Happ scores. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow left field. Matt Duffy to third. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 5, Cubs 4.