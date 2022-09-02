Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Leury Garcia. Carlos Correa walks. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Carlos Correa to second. Luis Arraez out at third. Jose Miranda walks. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Jose Miranda to third. Max Kepler scores. Carlos Correa scores. Gio Urshela called out on strikes. Jake Cave called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 2, White sox 0.
White sox fourth. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep center field. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez. Gavin Sheets grounds out to first base to Luis Arraez. Andrew Vaughn to third. Yasmani Grandal singles to shallow left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. AJ Pollock walks. Leury Garcia singles to right field. AJ Pollock to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Josh Harrison hit by pitch. Leury Garcia to second. AJ Pollock to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Romy Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 2, White sox 2.
Twins eighth. Max Kepler singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Josh Harrison. Jose Miranda singles to left field. Max Kepler to third. Nick Gordon grounds out to first base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn. Billy Hamilton to second. Max Kepler scores. Gio Urshela walks. Jake Cave flies out to deep center field to AJ Pollock.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 3, White sox 2.
White sox eighth. Eloy Jimenez pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Luis Arraez. Yasmani Grandal homers to left field. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia flies out to center field to Gilberto Celestino.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, White sox 3.
White sox ninth. Josh Harrison grounds out to second base, Nick Gordon to Luis Arraez. Romy Gonzalez singles to left field. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow right field. Romy Gonzalez to second. Andrew Vaughn hit by pitch. Elvis Andrus to second. Romy Gonzalez to third. Jose Abreu reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Andrew Vaughn out at second. Elvis Andrus to third. Romy Gonzalez scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 4, Twins 3.
