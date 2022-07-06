Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Jorge Polanco walks. Luis Arraez to second. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Max Kepler walks. Jorge Polanco to second. Luis Arraez to third. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Max Kepler to second. Jorge Polanco to third. Luis Arraez scores. Nick Gordon flies out to left center field to Luis Robert.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, White sox 0.
White sox first. Tim Anderson walks. Andrew Vaughn flies out to shallow left field to Nick Gordon. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu doubles. Tim Anderson scores. Gavin Sheets lines out to right center field to Byron Buxton.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 1, White sox 1.
Twins second. Jose Miranda flies out to center field to Luis Robert. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers doubles to deep right center field. Gio Urshela scores. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, White sox 1.
White sox fourth. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow center field. Eloy Jimenez homers to left field. Gavin Sheets scores. Yoan Moncada flies out to center field to Byron Buxton. Leury Garcia hit by pitch. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson lines out to deep right field to Max Kepler.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, White sox 3.
Twins fifth. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Luis Arraez scores. Byron Buxton flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Max Kepler grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to second base, Leury Garcia to Andrew Vaughn.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, White sox 3.
White sox fifth. Andrew Vaughn singles to third base. Luis Robert homers to left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow left field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada flies out to left center field to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, White sox 5.
Twins seventh. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Byron Buxton flies out to left center field to Eloy Jimenez. Max Kepler flies out to left center field to Eloy Jimenez. Alex Kirilloff singles to second base. Nick Gordon flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, White sox 5.
White sox seventh. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield to Jose Miranda. Luis Robert singles to center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Luis Robert to second. Gavin Sheets called out on strikes. Eloy Jimenez singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Jose Abreu to third. Luis Robert scores. Throwing error by Gilberto Celestino. Josh Harrison grounds out to shortstop, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 6, White sox 6.
Twins eighth. Jose Miranda doubles to left field. Gio Urshela homers to left field. Jose Miranda scores. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to third base, Josh Harrison to Andrew Vaughn. Luis Arraez singles to right field. Jorge Polanco flies out to center field to Luis Robert. Byron Buxton flies out to right field to Gavin Sheets.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, White sox 6.
White sox eighth. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Seby Zavala singles to right field. Tim Anderson lines out to right field to Max Kepler. Andrew Vaughn homers to left field. Seby Zavala scores. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 8, White sox 8.
White sox tenth. Josh Harrison walks. Adam Engel to third. Leury Garcia singles to shallow left field. Josh Harrison to third. Adam Engel scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 9, Twins 8.
