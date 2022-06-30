Guardians second. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging. Richie Palacios walks. Sandy Leon walks. Richie Palacios to second. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan walks. Myles Straw to second. Sandy Leon to third. Richie Palacios scores. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Steven Kwan out at second.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Guardians 1, Twins 0.
Twins third. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Byron Buxton pops out to Owen Miller. Carlos Correa singles to right center field. Luis Arraez to second. Max Kepler walks. Carlos Correa to second. Luis Arraez to third. Jose Miranda doubles to right center field. Max Kepler scores. Carlos Correa scores. Luis Arraez scores. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to first base to Owen Miller.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Guardians 1.
Guardians eighth. Owen Miller lines out to left field to Alex Kirilloff. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Franmil Reyes walks. Andres Gimenez to second. Sandy Leon walks. Franmil Reyes to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Myles Straw singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Sandy Leon to third. Franmil Reyes scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Throwing error by Carlos Correa. Steven Kwan reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Myles Straw to third. Ernie Clement out at home. Amed Rosario pops out to Jose Miranda.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 3, Guardians 3.
Guardians ninth. Jose Ramirez walks. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Luis Arraez to Jose Miranda. Jose Ramirez to second. Owen Miller flies out to right center field to Gilberto Celestino. Andres Gimenez homers to center field. Jose Ramirez scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 5, Twins 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.