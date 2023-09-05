Twins first. Edouard Julien grounds out to shortstop, Gabriel Arias to Josh Naylor. Jorge Polanco flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw. Royce Lewis walks. Max Kepler doubles to deep right field. Royce Lewis scores. Carlos Correa singles to left center field. Max Kepler scores. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Will Brennan singles to left center field. Bo Naylor homers to right field. Will Brennan scores. Myles Straw singles to left field. Steven Kwan called out on strikes. Myles Straw caught stealing second. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep right center field to Max Kepler.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Guardians 2.
Guardians fifth. Gabriel Arias doubles to deep center field. Will Brennan grounds out to second base, Edouard Julien to Donovan Solano. Gabriel Arias to third. Bo Naylor walks. Myles Straw out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Max Kepler. Bo Naylor to third. Gabriel Arias scores. Steven Kwan grounds out to second base, Edouard Julien to Donovan Solano.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Twins 2.
Twins sixth. Jordan Luplow pinch-hitting for Matt Wallner. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez homers to right field. Willi Castro singles to center field. Kyle Farmer pinch-hitting for Edouard Julien. Kyle Farmer doubles to deep left center field. Willi Castro to third. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Royce Lewis strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 3, Guardians 3.
Twins eighth. Christian Vazquez singles to center field. Willi Castro doubles to left field. Christian Vazquez to third. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Will Brennan. Willi Castro to third. Joey Gallo scores. Royce Lewis walks. Max Kepler walks. Royce Lewis to second. Max Kepler to second. Royce Lewis to third. Willi Castro scores. Carlos Correa hit by pitch. Donovan Solano triples to center field. Carlos Correa scores. Max Kepler scores. Royce Lewis scores. Andrew Stevenson grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, Guardians 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.