Guardians first. Steven Kwan flies out to left field to Jake Cave. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 1, Twins 0.
Guardians third. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan singles to second base. Myles Straw to third. Throwing error by Nick Gordon. Amed Rosario singles to right field. Steven Kwan to second. Myles Straw scores. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base. Amed Rosario out at second. Steven Kwan to third. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Twins 0.
Guardians fourth. Oscar Gonzalez singles to center field. Andres Gimenez doubles to deep left center field. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Owen Miller singles to center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging. Myles Straw lines out to center field to Mark Contreras. Steven Kwan grounds out to second base, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Twins 0.
Guardians sixth. Austin Hedges grounds out to shortstop, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda. Myles Straw singles to left field. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Myles Straw to second. Amed Rosario singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Steven Kwan to third. Myles Straw scores. Fielding error by Mark Contreras. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Correa. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Sanchez to Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Guardians 5, Twins 0.
Twins eighth. Jake Cave grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. Matt Wallner homers to center field. Mark Contreras strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 5, Twins 1.
