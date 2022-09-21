Royals first. MJ Melendez homers to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Salvador Perez doubles to right field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Michael A. Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Vinnie Pasquantino out at second. Salvador Perez to third. Michael Massey strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares flies out to shallow right field to Matt Wallner.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Twins 0.
Twins second. Gary Sanchez walks. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Gilberto Celestino singles to left field. Gary Sanchez to second. Jermaine Palacios reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Gilberto Celestino out at second. Gary Sanchez to third. Matt Wallner singles to left field. Jermaine Palacios to second. Gary Sanchez scores. Sandy Leon flies out to left center field to MJ Melendez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Twins 1.
Royals third. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Vinnie Pasquantino doubles to right field. Salvador Perez to third. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Michael Massey pops out to shortstop to Carlos Correa. Edward Olivares singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Vinnie Pasquantino to third. Salvador Perez scores. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep left field to Nick Gordon.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Twins 1.
Twins fourth. Nick Gordon reaches on error to first base, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Vinnie Pasquantino. Gilberto Celestino strikes out on a foul tip. Jermaine Palacios grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Massey to Vinnie Pasquantino. Nick Gordon to third. Matt Wallner doubles to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Sandy Leon lines out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 3, Twins 2.
Royals seventh. Nate Eaton singles to right field. MJ Melendez grounds out to shallow right field, Jermaine Palacios to Jose Miranda. Nate Eaton to third. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Nate Eaton scores. Salvador Perez singles to shallow right field. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to second base. Salvador Perez out at second. Bobby Witt Jr. scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 5, Twins 2.
