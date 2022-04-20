Royals first. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep left field. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield to third. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to shortstop. Nicky Lopez out at second. Whit Merrifield scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Miguel Sano.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Twins 0.
Royals fifth. Andrew Benintendi singles to second base. Hunter Dozier singles to center field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shallow infield. Hunter Dozier to second. Andrew Benintendi scores. Michael A. Taylor flies out to center field to Gilberto Celestino. Cam Gallagher strikes out on a foul tip. Whit Merrifield pops out to Carlos Correa.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Twins 0.
