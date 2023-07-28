Royals third. Kyle Isbel homers to right field. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff. Maikel Garcia flies out to right field to Max Kepler.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Twins 0.
Twins fourth. Max Kepler doubles to deep right field. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging. Willi Castro walks. Ryan Jeffers singles to center field. Willi Castro to third. Max Kepler scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Royals 1.
Royals sixth. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff. Maikel Garcia triples to deep right field. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to deep left field. Maikel Garcia scores. MJ Melendez singles to right center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to third base, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Twins 2.
Royals eighth. Drew Waters singles to left field. Nicky Lopez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jovani Moran to Edouard Julien. Drew Waters to second. Maikel Garcia pops out to Donovan Solano. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to center field. Drew Waters scores. MJ Melendez flies out to center field to Willi Castro.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Twins 2.
Twins ninth. Byron Buxton pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo. Byron Buxton singles to deep center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Salvador Perez. Byron Buxton to second. Edouard Julien walks. Donovan Solano hit by pitch. Michael A. Taylor to second. Byron Buxton to third. Max Kepler pops out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez. Jorge Polanco doubles to right field. Donovan Solano to third. Michael A. Taylor scores. Byron Buxton scores. Matt Wallner flies out to left field to Dairon Blanco.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Royals 4.
Twins tenth. Willi Castro pops out to shallow center field to Nicky Lopez. Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer singles to shallow center field. Matt Wallner scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Royals 4.
Royals tenth. Drew Waters strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez walks. Maikel Garcia walks. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left field. Maikel Garcia scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Kyle Isbel scores.
4 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 8, Twins 5.
