Twins first. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Carlos Correa doubles to deep center field. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Kyle Garlick reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Carlos Correa to third. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Jose Miranda lines out to left field to Christian Yelich. Kyle Garlick doubled off second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 1, Brewers 0.
Brewers second. Andrew McCutchen singles to center field. Kolten Wong singles to shallow left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Luis Urias singles to right field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Kyle Garlick. Jonathan Davis walks. Christian Yelich doubles to center field. Jonathan Davis to third. Luis Urias scores. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez flies out to Gio Urshela. Andrew McCutchen flies out to deep right field to Alex Kirilloff.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 4, Twins 1.
Twins third. Byron Buxton doubles to deep left field. Carlos Correa pops out to shallow infield to Luis Urias. Jorge Polanco walks. Kyle Garlick strikes out swinging. Jose Miranda doubles to deep left field. Jorge Polanco scores. Byron Buxton scores. Gio Urshela lines out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Twins 3.
Brewers third. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Miguel Sano. Hunter Renfroe pops out to shallow infield to Jorge Polanco. Luis Urias homers to left field. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Twins 3.
Twins fifth. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Jorge Polanco flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Kyle Garlick walks. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Kyle Garlick to third. Gio Urshela homers to center field. Jose Miranda scores. Kyle Garlick scores. Alex Kirilloff lines out to center field to Jonathan Davis.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Brewers 5.
Brewers fifth. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Smith to Miguel Sano. Kolten Wong homers to right field. Hunter Renfroe strikes out on a foul tip. Luis Urias strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Brewers 6.
Brewers ninth. Rowdy Tellez pops out to shallow right field to Jorge Polanco. Andrew McCutchen singles to left field. Kolten Wong walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Hunter Renfroe walks. Kolten Wong to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Luis Urias out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Alex Kirilloff. Andrew McCutchen scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 7, Twins 6.
