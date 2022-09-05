Yankees first. Gleyber Torres called out on strikes. Aaron Judge doubles to deep right field. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Josh Donaldson singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Jake Cave to Nick Gordon. Aaron Judge scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Twins 0.
Yankees third. Tim Locastro grounds out to second base, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda. Marwin Gonzalez homers to right field. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Archer to Jose Miranda. Aaron Judge walks. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Twins 0.
Twins fifth. Jake Cave walks. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Jake Cave scores. Gilberto Celestino singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Oswaldo Cabrera to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Luis Arraez pops out to shallow center field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Carlos Correa singles to left field. Jose Miranda singles to shallow center field. Carlos Correa to second. Nick Gordon flies out to left center field to Tim Locastro.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Yankees 2.
Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to second base, Nick Gordon to Jose Miranda. Josh Donaldson walks. Jose Trevino grounds out to second base. Josh Donaldson out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Twins 2.
Yankees seventh. Oswaldo Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Jose Miranda. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to left field. Tim Locastro strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez hit by pitch. Gleyber Torres flies out to right field to Kyle Garlick.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 5, Twins 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.