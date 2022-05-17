Twins third. Royce Lewis doubles to left field. Nick Gordon flies out to shallow center field to Cristian Pache. Byron Buxton lines out to left center field to Luis Barrera. Jorge Polanco singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Royce Lewis scores. Kyle Garlick flies out to deep left field to Luis Barrera.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Athletics 0.
Athletics fourth. Ramon Laureano flies out to shallow center field to Jorge Polanco. Seth Brown walks. Sean Murphy flies out to deep left center field to Nick Gordon. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Seth Brown scores. Luis Barrera grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Athletics 1.
Twins fifth. Royce Lewis walks. Nick Gordon out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Zach Logue to Seth Brown. Royce Lewis to second. Byron Buxton singles to deep left field. Royce Lewis scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Byron Buxton to second. Luis Arraez pinch-hitting for Kyle Garlick. Luis Arraez flies out to right field to Ramon Laureano. Gio Urshela reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Byron Buxton out at third.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Athletics 1.
Twins sixth. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shallow infield, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Royce Lewis strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Athletics 1.
