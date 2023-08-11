Twins second. Jorge Polanco homers to left field. Max Kepler homers to right field. Kyle Farmer called out on strikes. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow infield. Joey Gallo called out on strikes. Willi Castro flies out to Nick Castellanos.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies second. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Bryson Stott doubles to deep right center field. Nick Castellanos scores. J.T. Realmuto singles to right field. Bryson Stott scores. Weston Wilson walks. J.T. Realmuto to second. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Weston Wilson to second. J.T. Realmuto to third. Johan Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Edmundo Sosa to second. Weston Wilson out at third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Kyle Schwarber singles to deep right center field. Johan Rojas to third. Edmundo Sosa scores. Alec Bohm out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Kyle Schwarber to second. Johan Rojas scores. Trea Turner singles to left field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Trea Turner to second. Bryson Stott flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 6, Twins 2.
Phillies fourth. Kyle Schwarber walks. Alec Bohm walks. Trea Turner doubles to deep left field. Alec Bohm to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Trea Turner to third. Alec Bohm scores. Bryson Stott out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Trea Turner scores. J.T. Realmuto flies out to left center field to Jordan Luplow. Weston Wilson singles to shortstop. Nick Castellanos to second. Edmundo Sosa lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 9, Twins 2.
Phillies sixth. Nick Castellanos called out on strikes. Bryson Stott homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto homers to center field. Weston Wilson walks. Edmundo Sosa strikes out swinging. Johan Rojas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 11, Twins 2.
Phillies eighth. Garrett Stubbs lines out to left center field to Michael A. Taylor. Weston Wilson grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Gallo. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Johan Rojas homers to left field. Edmundo Sosa scores. Rodolfo Castro flies out to deep right field to Matt Wallner.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 13, Twins 2.
