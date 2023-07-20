Twins second. Matt Wallner walks. Willi Castro called out on strikes. Kyle Farmer singles to right field. Matt Wallner to second. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers singles to center field. Kyle Farmer to second. Matt Wallner scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Mariners 0.
Twins fifth. Carlos Correa flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Edouard Julien homers to right field. Alex Kirilloff strikes out swinging. Max Kepler homers to center field. Matt Wallner grounds out to first base to Ty France.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Mariners 0.
Mariners sixth. Ty France strikes out swinging. Tom Murphy homers to center field. Kolten Wong flies out to left field to Joey Gallo. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Mariners 1.
Mariners seventh. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff. Jarred Kelenic singles to left field. Eugenio Suarez homers to left field. Jarred Kelenic scores. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow left field, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Mariners 3.
Twins eighth. Max Kepler singles to right field. Matt Wallner lines out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Max Kepler to third. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Willi Castro to third. Max Kepler scores. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo. Donovan Solano walks. Ryan Jeffers walks. Donovan Solano to second. Carlos Correa grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 4, Mariners 3.
Twins ninth. Michael A. Taylor walks. Alex Kirilloff homers to left field. Michael A. Taylor scores. Max Kepler grounds out to first base, Ty France to Devin Sweet. Matt Wallner grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Willi Castro lines out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 6, Mariners 3.
