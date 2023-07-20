Mariners first. J.P. Crawford singles to left field. Julio Rodriguez singles to right center field. J.P. Crawford to third. Eugenio Suarez walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Mike Ford strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Eugenio Suarez to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. J.P. Crawford scores. Cal Raleigh called out on strikes. Ty France called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Twins 0.
Mariners fourth. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Cal Raleigh flies out to deep right center field to Matt Wallner. Ty France grounds out to shortstop, Edouard Julien to Alex Kirilloff. Cade Marlowe walks. Jose Caballero flies out to center field to Willi Castro.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Twins 0.
Mariners eighth. Eugenio Suarez singles to left field. Mike Ford homers to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Cal Raleigh hit by pitch. Ty France hit by pitch. Cal Raleigh to second. Cade Marlowe strikes out swinging. Jose Caballero hit by pitch. Ty France to second. Cal Raleigh to third. Jose Caballero to second. Ty France to third. Cal Raleigh scores. J.P. Crawford grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Twins 0.
