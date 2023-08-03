Twins second. Jorge Polanco walks. Edouard Julien reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jorge Polanco out at second. Ryan Jeffers homers to center field. Edouard Julien scores. Willi Castro doubles to left field. Michael A. Taylor homers to left field. Willi Castro scores. Matt Wallner flies out to left center field to Lars Nootbaar. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Alec Burleson.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals second. Alec Burleson singles to left center field. Tommy Edman reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alec Burleson out at second. Dylan Carlson doubles to shallow left field. Tommy Edman scores. Andrew Knizner flies out to left field to Willi Castro. Taylor Motter pops out to second base to Donovan Solano.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, Cardinals 1.
Twins sixth. Donovan Solano singles to shallow right field. Jorge Polanco pops out to shallow left field to Tommy Edman. Edouard Julien singles to right center field. Donovan Solano to second. Ryan Jeffers pops out to Alec Burleson. Willi Castro walks. Edouard Julien to second. Donovan Solano to third. Michael A. Taylor walks. Willi Castro to second. Edouard Julien to third. Donovan Solano scores. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 5, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals sixth. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Donovan Solano. Jordan Walker strikes out swinging. Alec Burleson homers to right field. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 5, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals ninth. Alec Burleson singles to center field. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow infield, Jhoan Duran to Donovan Solano. Alec Burleson to second. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Donovan Solano. Alec Burleson scores. Andrew Knizner singles to shallow infield. Taylor Motter strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Cardinals 3.
