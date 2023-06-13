BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.313226129552611078828123168935639
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Lewis.318.318444141029013003
Kirilloff.288.4081041330703111730001
Solano.287.37115715451301141740003
Farmer.270.328122213330415835103
Julien.260.35373111950481029101
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Castro.241.3001372433605126471321
Taylor.237.28117325417010229641101
Jeffers.229.36296142251391437012
Vázquez.224.3001341530500111436005
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.217.30221720471419322760003
Larnach.207.3091502031426302361110
Gallo.191.32514121276111232663002
Kepler.191.2661412027507181235010
Garlick.179.23328251024211000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals34333.54676713600.051125323665193639
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart200.90200120.0112211125
Duran221.44230825.0136431234
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.251313072.064181812676
Ober332.6199051.237161541347
Ryan732.901313077.260272561584
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Moran013.67250027.023131121430
Jax363.86300028.02614120931
De León013.86100014.013761415
P.López334.271414084.17140401123101
J.López224.32280325.023141261022
Pagán314.61240027.12515142825
Varland324.7099051.2512727121450
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Winder106.752002.2622015
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010

