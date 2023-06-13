|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.313
|2261
|295
|526
|110
|7
|88
|281
|231
|689
|35
|6
|39
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.318
|.318
|44
|4
|14
|1
|0
|2
|9
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Kirilloff
|.288
|.408
|104
|13
|30
|7
|0
|3
|11
|17
|30
|0
|0
|1
|Solano
|.287
|.371
|157
|15
|45
|13
|0
|1
|14
|17
|40
|0
|0
|3
|Farmer
|.270
|.328
|122
|21
|33
|3
|0
|4
|15
|8
|35
|1
|0
|3
|Julien
|.260
|.353
|73
|11
|19
|5
|0
|4
|8
|10
|29
|1
|0
|1
|Polanco
|.250
|.291
|120
|11
|30
|9
|0
|5
|16
|7
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Castro
|.241
|.300
|137
|24
|33
|6
|0
|5
|12
|6
|47
|13
|2
|1
|Taylor
|.237
|.281
|173
|25
|41
|7
|0
|10
|22
|9
|64
|11
|0
|1
|Jeffers
|.229
|.362
|96
|14
|22
|5
|1
|3
|9
|14
|37
|0
|1
|2
|Vázquez
|.224
|.300
|134
|15
|30
|5
|0
|0
|11
|14
|36
|0
|0
|5
|Buxton
|.220
|.325
|182
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|61
|6
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Correa
|.217
|.302
|217
|20
|47
|14
|1
|9
|32
|27
|60
|0
|0
|3
|Larnach
|.207
|.309
|150
|20
|31
|4
|2
|6
|30
|23
|61
|1
|1
|0
|Gallo
|.191
|.325
|141
|21
|27
|6
|1
|11
|23
|26
|63
|0
|0
|2
|Kepler
|.191
|.266
|141
|20
|27
|5
|0
|7
|18
|12
|35
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick
|.179
|.233
|28
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|34
|33
|3.54
|67
|67
|13
|600.0
|511
|253
|236
|65
|193
|639
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|2
|0
|0.90
|20
|0
|1
|20.0
|11
|2
|2
|1
|11
|25
|Duran
|2
|2
|1.44
|23
|0
|8
|25.0
|13
|6
|4
|3
|12
|34
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.74
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|1
|2.25
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|64
|18
|18
|1
|26
|76
|Ober
|3
|3
|2.61
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|37
|16
|15
|4
|13
|47
|Ryan
|7
|3
|2.90
|13
|13
|0
|77.2
|60
|27
|25
|6
|15
|84
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.67
|25
|0
|0
|27.0
|23
|13
|11
|2
|14
|30
|Jax
|3
|6
|3.86
|30
|0
|0
|28.0
|26
|14
|12
|0
|9
|31
|De León
|0
|1
|3.86
|10
|0
|0
|14.0
|13
|7
|6
|1
|4
|15
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.27
|14
|14
|0
|84.1
|71
|40
|40
|11
|23
|101
|J.López
|2
|2
|4.32
|28
|0
|3
|25.0
|23
|14
|12
|6
|10
|22
|Pagán
|3
|1
|4.61
|24
|0
|0
|27.1
|25
|15
|14
|2
|8
|25
|Varland
|3
|2
|4.70
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|51
|27
|27
|12
|14
|50
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Winder
|1
|0
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
