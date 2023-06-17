BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.230.311238030654811689029224372835639
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Solano.286.37816817481302172143003
Kirilloff.274.3931171432704131933001
Lewis.273.298556151029219003
Julien.272.36281122260481132101
Farmer.264.319129213430415837103
Castro.254.3141422636705137491321
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Taylor.228.27018425428010229691101
Jeffers.228.3551011523513101438012
Vázquez.220.2931411531500111437005
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.211.29523221491529342865003
Larnach.211.3111522132526312361110
Buxton.206.30819431409110232668600
Gallo.196.32814821297111242763002
Kepler.192.2641462028507181236010
Garlick.179.23328251024211000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals36353.58717115636.054127025370200671
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart200.82220122.0112211128
Duran221.33250927.0146431236
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.371414076.067202013079
Headrick102.5340110.25331514
Ober432.651010057.243181761454
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Ryan743.301414084.267333181591
De León013.38111016.013761417
Jax363.60320130.02714120932
Pagán314.06260031.02615142828
P.López334.271414084.17140401123101
Moran024.50260028.026161421431
Varland324.7099051.2512727121450
J.López225.00290327.028171561022
Winder105.793004.2833126
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010

