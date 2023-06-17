|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.230
|.311
|2380
|306
|548
|116
|8
|90
|292
|243
|728
|35
|6
|39
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solano
|.286
|.378
|168
|17
|48
|13
|0
|2
|17
|21
|43
|0
|0
|3
|Kirilloff
|.274
|.393
|117
|14
|32
|7
|0
|4
|13
|19
|33
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|.273
|.298
|55
|6
|15
|1
|0
|2
|9
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|Julien
|.272
|.362
|81
|12
|22
|6
|0
|4
|8
|11
|32
|1
|0
|1
|Farmer
|.264
|.319
|129
|21
|34
|3
|0
|4
|15
|8
|37
|1
|0
|3
|Castro
|.254
|.314
|142
|26
|36
|7
|0
|5
|13
|7
|49
|13
|2
|1
|Polanco
|.250
|.291
|120
|11
|30
|9
|0
|5
|16
|7
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Taylor
|.228
|.270
|184
|25
|42
|8
|0
|10
|22
|9
|69
|11
|0
|1
|Jeffers
|.228
|.355
|101
|15
|23
|5
|1
|3
|10
|14
|38
|0
|1
|2
|Vázquez
|.220
|.293
|141
|15
|31
|5
|0
|0
|11
|14
|37
|0
|0
|5
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Correa
|.211
|.295
|232
|21
|49
|15
|2
|9
|34
|28
|65
|0
|0
|3
|Larnach
|.211
|.311
|152
|21
|32
|5
|2
|6
|31
|23
|61
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton
|.206
|.308
|194
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|68
|6
|0
|0
|Gallo
|.196
|.328
|148
|21
|29
|7
|1
|11
|24
|27
|63
|0
|0
|2
|Kepler
|.192
|.264
|146
|20
|28
|5
|0
|7
|18
|12
|36
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick
|.179
|.233
|28
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|36
|35
|3.58
|71
|71
|15
|636.0
|541
|270
|253
|70
|200
|671
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|2
|0
|0.82
|22
|0
|1
|22.0
|11
|2
|2
|1
|11
|28
|Duran
|2
|2
|1.33
|25
|0
|9
|27.0
|14
|6
|4
|3
|12
|36
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.74
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|1
|2.37
|14
|14
|0
|76.0
|67
|20
|20
|1
|30
|79
|Headrick
|1
|0
|2.53
|4
|0
|1
|10.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|14
|Ober
|4
|3
|2.65
|10
|10
|0
|57.2
|43
|18
|17
|6
|14
|54
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Ryan
|7
|4
|3.30
|14
|14
|0
|84.2
|67
|33
|31
|8
|15
|91
|De León
|0
|1
|3.38
|11
|1
|0
|16.0
|13
|7
|6
|1
|4
|17
|Jax
|3
|6
|3.60
|32
|0
|1
|30.0
|27
|14
|12
|0
|9
|32
|Pagán
|3
|1
|4.06
|26
|0
|0
|31.0
|26
|15
|14
|2
|8
|28
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.27
|14
|14
|0
|84.1
|71
|40
|40
|11
|23
|101
|Moran
|0
|2
|4.50
|26
|0
|0
|28.0
|26
|16
|14
|2
|14
|31
|Varland
|3
|2
|4.70
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|51
|27
|27
|12
|14
|50
|J.López
|2
|2
|5.00
|29
|0
|3
|27.0
|28
|17
|15
|6
|10
|22
|Winder
|1
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
