BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.232.31471694166341248779200448
Arraez.299.36567620201774011
Larnach.288.333527157007417000
Buxton.283.34553131540712218100
Celestino.261.3462366100125000
Urshela.258.32466817001579001
Kepler.257.37370918305121113100
Correa.256.3267811203018824001
Garlick.238.3852165003656000
Gordon.235.29734781100312010
Jeffers.216.286515114025520000
Sánchez.200.245503104019219101
Polanco.195.30377915502121223020
Sanó.093.23154150013921102
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1393.1522223194.016071682365190
Smith100.009007.2510026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Ryan311.1744023.010332625
Coulombe001.236007.1411057
Jax102.005019.08221311
Winder102.2041016.19442412
Ober112.7544019.219862516
Archer002.9344015.111553914
Bundy312.9544021.117772319
Pagán013.186025.2322167
Duran003.2770011.08442218
Romero003.604005.0922016
Paddack023.6833014.216660113
Stashak203.865007.0633108
Duffey125.628008.01255217
Gray015.682206.1544235
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Sands009.001002.0322002
Thielbar0012.798006.1999058

