|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.229
|.310
|2152
|273
|492
|100
|7
|81
|259
|221
|650
|30
|6
|36
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirilloff
|.300
|.432
|90
|12
|27
|5
|0
|3
|9
|17
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Lewis
|.270
|.270
|37
|4
|10
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Solano
|.269
|.350
|145
|10
|39
|12
|0
|0
|11
|14
|37
|0
|0
|3
|Farmer
|.263
|.318
|118
|20
|31
|2
|0
|3
|14
|8
|34
|1
|0
|3
|Polanco
|.250
|.291
|120
|11
|30
|9
|0
|5
|16
|7
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Castro
|.248
|.303
|133
|22
|33
|6
|0
|5
|12
|6
|44
|11
|2
|1
|Jeffers
|.247
|.385
|89
|14
|22
|5
|1
|3
|9
|14
|33
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.230
|.277
|161
|22
|37
|7
|0
|9
|21
|9
|59
|10
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.229
|.301
|131
|15
|30
|5
|0
|0
|11
|14
|35
|0
|0
|5
|Julien
|.226
|.310
|62
|8
|14
|2
|0
|4
|8
|7
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton
|.220
|.325
|182
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|61
|6
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Correa
|.212
|.300
|203
|16
|43
|12
|1
|7
|25
|26
|56
|0
|0
|2
|Larnach
|.200
|.305
|140
|18
|28
|4
|2
|5
|27
|22
|57
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo
|.188
|.321
|138
|21
|26
|5
|1
|11
|23
|25
|62
|0
|0
|2
|Kepler
|.188
|.262
|133
|19
|25
|5
|0
|6
|15
|11
|33
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick
|.179
|.233
|28
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|32
|32
|3.45
|64
|64
|13
|574.0
|480
|237
|220
|62
|188
|611
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|2
|0
|0.93
|19
|0
|1
|19.1
|11
|2
|2
|1
|11
|25
|Duran
|2
|2
|1.44
|23
|0
|8
|25.0
|13
|6
|4
|3
|12
|34
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.74
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|1
|2.25
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|64
|18
|18
|1
|26
|76
|De León
|0
|1
|2.31
|8
|0
|0
|11.2
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Ober
|3
|3
|2.61
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|37
|16
|15
|4
|13
|47
|Ryan
|7
|3
|2.76
|12
|12
|0
|71.2
|54
|24
|22
|6
|14
|80
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Pagán
|3
|0
|3.76
|23
|0
|0
|26.1
|22
|12
|11
|1
|8
|25
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.86
|24
|0
|0
|25.2
|21
|13
|11
|2
|14
|29
|Jax
|3
|6
|4.00
|29
|0
|0
|27.0
|25
|14
|12
|0
|9
|30
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.25
|13
|13
|0
|78.1
|67
|37
|37
|11
|22
|92
|Varland
|3
|2
|4.40
|8
|8
|0
|47.0
|45
|23
|23
|11
|12
|44
|J.López
|1
|2
|4.50
|27
|0
|3
|24.0
|22
|14
|12
|6
|10
|21
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Winder
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
