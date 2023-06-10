BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.229.310215227349210078125922165030636
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.300.43290122750391725001
Lewis.270.270374101027011001
Solano.269.35014510391200111437003
Farmer.263.318118203120314834103
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Castro.248.3031332233605126441121
Jeffers.247.38589142251391433012
Taylor.230.2771612237709219591001
Vázquez.229.3011311530500111435005
Julien.226.310628142048725001
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.212.30020316431217252656002
Larnach.200.3051401828425272257010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562002
Kepler.188.2621331925506151133010
Garlick.179.23328251024211000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals32323.45646413574.048023722062188611
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart200.93190119.1112211125
Duran221.44230825.0136431234
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.251313072.064181812676
De León012.3180011.28430313
Ober332.6199051.237161541347
Ryan732.761212071.254242261480
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Pagán303.76230026.12212111825
Moran013.86240025.221131121429
Jax364.00290027.02514120930
P.López334.251313078.1673737112292
Varland324.4088047.0452323111244
J.López124.50270324.022141261021
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

