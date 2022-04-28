BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.219.31057168125231206270162448
Arraez.365.44152619201774011
Buxton.289.34745101340611215100
Urshela.286.36849714001476001
Kepler.263.3915771520481011100
Larnach.263.310384105004311000
Gordon.226.29431770100311010
Sánchez.216.27537283018213101
Jeffers.214.29842593024514000
Polanco.180.3066161120281119020
Correa.167.254606102013722001
Garlick.133.2351522001224000
Sanó.096.22652150013819102
Celestino.083.2141221000014000
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1083.2318182159.012960572055154
Smith100.008006.2410026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Bundy300.5933015.110110112
Ryan311.1744023.010332625
Coulombe001.695005.1311045
Ober112.8133016.013752313
Jax103.004006.0622129
Archer003.1833011.19442610
Pagán013.186025.2322167
Winder003.4830010.1744235
Romero003.604005.0922016
Paddack023.6833014.216660113
Duran004.006009.08442215
Gray015.682206.1544235
Stashak005.793004.2433106
Duffey126.006006.0844216
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Thielbar0015.197005.1899055

