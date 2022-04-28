|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.219
|.310
|571
|68
|125
|23
|1
|20
|62
|70
|162
|4
|4
|8
|Arraez
|.365
|.441
|52
|6
|19
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton
|.289
|.347
|45
|10
|13
|4
|0
|6
|11
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.286
|.368
|49
|7
|14
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Kepler
|.263
|.391
|57
|7
|15
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Larnach
|.263
|.310
|38
|4
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.226
|.294
|31
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez
|.216
|.275
|37
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|Jeffers
|.214
|.298
|42
|5
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco
|.180
|.306
|61
|6
|11
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|19
|0
|2
|0
|Correa
|.167
|.254
|60
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Garlick
|.133
|.235
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó
|.096
|.226
|52
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|19
|1
|0
|2
|Celestino
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff
|.059
|.059
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|8
|3.23
|18
|18
|2
|159.0
|129
|60
|57
|20
|55
|154
|Smith
|1
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Alcala
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cotton
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Bundy
|3
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Ryan
|3
|1
|1.17
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|10
|3
|3
|2
|6
|25
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|1.69
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Ober
|1
|1
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|13
|7
|5
|2
|3
|13
|Jax
|1
|0
|3.00
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Archer
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|10
|Pagán
|0
|1
|3.18
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|7
|Winder
|0
|0
|3.48
|3
|0
|0
|10.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Paddack
|0
|2
|3.68
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|16
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|Duran
|0
|0
|4.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Gray
|0
|1
|5.68
|2
|2
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Stashak
|0
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Duffey
|1
|2
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Thielbar
|0
|0
|15.19
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|9
|9
|0
|5
|5
