BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.231.31320552674759877825421662528635
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.305.44182122540391724001
Solano.279.35913610381100111435003
Farmer.274.331113203120314833103
Castro.262.3161222232605126421121
Polanco.259.295116113090516629102
Jeffers.256.39682132151391330012
Vázquez.242.3171241530500111434005
Taylor.226.277155193570718957801
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Larnach.211.3141331828425272154010
Julien.210.296628132048725001
Correa.208.29819215401216242554002
Garlick.208.2692425102429000
Lewis.200.2002535102608000
Kepler.189.2611271924506151030010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562003
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31303.48616113548.046122921259181582
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart201.06170117.0102211120
Duran111.17210823.0115321032
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.151212067.058171612471
Ober322.3388046.134121231140
Ryan732.761212071.254242261480
De León012.797009.27430312
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Moran013.60230025.020121021428
Pagán303.76230026.12212111825
Jax364.26270025.12514120928
Varland324.4088047.0452323111244
J.López124.50270324.022141261021
P.López334.541212071.1623636102186
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

