|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.231
|.313
|2055
|267
|475
|98
|7
|78
|254
|216
|625
|28
|6
|35
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirilloff
|.305
|.441
|82
|12
|25
|4
|0
|3
|9
|17
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Solano
|.279
|.359
|136
|10
|38
|11
|0
|0
|11
|14
|35
|0
|0
|3
|Farmer
|.274
|.331
|113
|20
|31
|2
|0
|3
|14
|8
|33
|1
|0
|3
|Castro
|.262
|.316
|122
|22
|32
|6
|0
|5
|12
|6
|42
|11
|2
|1
|Polanco
|.259
|.295
|116
|11
|30
|9
|0
|5
|16
|6
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Jeffers
|.256
|.396
|82
|13
|21
|5
|1
|3
|9
|13
|30
|0
|1
|2
|Vázquez
|.242
|.317
|124
|15
|30
|5
|0
|0
|11
|14
|34
|0
|0
|5
|Taylor
|.226
|.277
|155
|19
|35
|7
|0
|7
|18
|9
|57
|8
|0
|1
|Buxton
|.220
|.325
|182
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|61
|6
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Larnach
|.211
|.314
|133
|18
|28
|4
|2
|5
|27
|21
|54
|0
|1
|0
|Julien
|.210
|.296
|62
|8
|13
|2
|0
|4
|8
|7
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Correa
|.208
|.298
|192
|15
|40
|12
|1
|6
|24
|25
|54
|0
|0
|2
|Garlick
|.208
|.269
|24
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|.200
|.200
|25
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler
|.189
|.261
|127
|19
|24
|5
|0
|6
|15
|10
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo
|.188
|.321
|138
|21
|26
|5
|1
|11
|23
|25
|62
|0
|0
|3
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|31
|30
|3.48
|61
|61
|13
|548.0
|461
|229
|212
|59
|181
|582
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|2
|0
|1.06
|17
|0
|1
|17.0
|10
|2
|2
|1
|11
|20
|Duran
|1
|1
|1.17
|21
|0
|8
|23.0
|11
|5
|3
|2
|10
|32
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.74
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|1
|2.15
|12
|12
|0
|67.0
|58
|17
|16
|1
|24
|71
|Ober
|3
|2
|2.33
|8
|8
|0
|46.1
|34
|12
|12
|3
|11
|40
|Ryan
|7
|3
|2.76
|12
|12
|0
|71.2
|54
|24
|22
|6
|14
|80
|De León
|0
|1
|2.79
|7
|0
|0
|9.2
|7
|4
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.60
|23
|0
|0
|25.0
|20
|12
|10
|2
|14
|28
|Pagán
|3
|0
|3.76
|23
|0
|0
|26.1
|22
|12
|11
|1
|8
|25
|Jax
|3
|6
|4.26
|27
|0
|0
|25.1
|25
|14
|12
|0
|9
|28
|Varland
|3
|2
|4.40
|8
|8
|0
|47.0
|45
|23
|23
|11
|12
|44
|J.López
|1
|2
|4.50
|27
|0
|3
|24.0
|22
|14
|12
|6
|10
|21
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.54
|12
|12
|0
|71.1
|62
|36
|36
|10
|21
|86
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Winder
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
