BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.232.31418592484318477423519956023634
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Lewis.333.333923101403000
Kirilloff.303.43966102030371421001
Polanco.284.32795102770414624101
Farmer.268.32797182620314730003
Solano.267.34611693180051129003
Castro.265.324102172760410533921
Jeffers.254.38471121831371024012
Garlick.235.3161724102426000
Vázquez.233.3021161327300111232005
Julien.228.308578132048622001
Buxton.221.32418131409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Larnach.215.3161301828425272053010
Taylor.212.260137162940616753601
Correa.211.30318515391116242549002
Gallo.200.33313021265111232556003
Kepler.194.2761081821506141026010
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals28273.47555512495.041620819153168543
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart101.20150115.092211117
Duran111.27200721.110532929
Thielbar011.80110010.07321210
Gray401.941111060.148141302469
Ober322.6877040.130121231137
Ryan722.771111065.052222061376
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
J.López123.52250323.0191193719
De León013.525007.27430210
Moran013.80210023.217121021327
P.López334.111111065.2543030102081
Varland214.2466034.03516169734
Pagán304.57200021.22012111823
Jax264.63250023.12514120926
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you