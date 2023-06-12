|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.231
|.312
|2226
|288
|514
|107
|7
|85
|274
|228
|678
|34
|6
|38
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.317
|.317
|41
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|9
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Kirilloff
|.290
|.413
|100
|13
|29
|7
|0
|3
|11
|17
|28
|0
|0
|1
|Solano
|.283
|.370
|152
|14
|43
|13
|0
|1
|12
|17
|38
|0
|0
|3
|Farmer
|.261
|.315
|119
|20
|31
|2
|0
|3
|14
|8
|35
|1
|0
|3
|Polanco
|.250
|.291
|120
|11
|30
|9
|0
|5
|16
|7
|29
|1
|0
|2
|Julien
|.246
|.338
|69
|10
|17
|4
|0
|4
|8
|9
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Castro
|.241
|.300
|137
|23
|33
|6
|0
|5
|12
|6
|47
|12
|2
|1
|Jeffers
|.237
|.372
|93
|14
|22
|5
|1
|3
|9
|14
|35
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|.231
|.276
|169
|23
|39
|7
|0
|9
|21
|9
|63
|11
|0
|1
|Vázquez
|.224
|.300
|134
|15
|30
|5
|0
|0
|11
|14
|36
|0
|0
|5
|Buxton
|.220
|.325
|182
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|61
|6
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Correa
|.217
|.304
|212
|19
|46
|14
|1
|8
|29
|27
|59
|0
|0
|3
|Larnach
|.208
|.310
|149
|20
|31
|4
|2
|6
|30
|23
|61
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler
|.191
|.261
|141
|20
|27
|5
|0
|7
|18
|11
|35
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo
|.188
|.321
|138
|21
|26
|5
|1
|11
|23
|25
|62
|0
|0
|2
|Garlick
|.179
|.233
|28
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|33
|33
|3.52
|66
|66
|13
|591.0
|501
|248
|231
|64
|192
|625
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|2
|0
|0.90
|20
|0
|1
|20.0
|11
|2
|2
|1
|11
|25
|Duran
|2
|2
|1.44
|23
|0
|8
|25.0
|13
|6
|4
|3
|12
|34
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.74
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|1
|2.25
|13
|13
|0
|72.0
|64
|18
|18
|1
|26
|76
|Ober
|3
|3
|2.61
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|37
|16
|15
|4
|13
|47
|De León
|0
|1
|2.77
|9
|0
|0
|13.0
|10
|5
|4
|0
|4
|14
|Ryan
|7
|3
|2.90
|13
|13
|0
|77.2
|60
|27
|25
|6
|15
|84
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.67
|25
|0
|0
|27.0
|23
|13
|11
|2
|14
|30
|Jax
|3
|6
|3.86
|30
|0
|0
|28.0
|26
|14
|12
|0
|9
|31
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.25
|13
|13
|0
|78.1
|67
|37
|37
|11
|22
|92
|J.López
|2
|2
|4.32
|28
|0
|3
|25.0
|23
|14
|12
|6
|10
|22
|Pagán
|3
|1
|4.61
|24
|0
|0
|27.1
|25
|15
|14
|2
|8
|25
|Varland
|3
|2
|4.70
|9
|9
|0
|51.2
|51
|27
|27
|12
|14
|50
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Winder
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
