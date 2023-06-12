BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.231.312222628851410778527422867834638
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Lewis.317.317414131029012002
Kirilloff.290.4131001329703111728001
Solano.283.37015214431301121738003
Farmer.261.315119203120314835103
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Julien.246.3386910174048928101
Castro.241.3001372333605126471221
Jeffers.237.37293142251391435012
Taylor.231.2761692339709219631101
Vázquez.224.3001341530500111436005
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.217.30421219461418292759003
Larnach.208.3101492031426302361110
Kepler.191.2611412027507181135010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562002
Garlick.179.23328251024211000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33333.52666613591.050124823164192625
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart200.90200120.0112211125
Duran221.44230825.0136431234
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.251313072.064181812676
Ober332.6199051.237161541347
De León012.7790013.010540414
Ryan732.901313077.260272561584
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Moran013.67250027.023131121430
Jax363.86300028.02614120931
P.López334.251313078.1673737112292
J.López224.32280325.023141261022
Pagán314.61240027.12515142825
Varland324.7099051.2512727121450
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you