|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.270
|.341
|37
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.500
|.500
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Solano
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.000
|.400
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.000
|.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|P.López
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Duran
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jax
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.López
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
