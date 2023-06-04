BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.234.31619922664669577725321259726635
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.304.43979122440391622001
Solano.295.37212910381100111331003
Polanco.278.316108113090516626102
Farmer.275.333109203020314831103
Jeffers.266.40279132151391228012
Castro.263.3201142130604116381121
Garlick.250.3182025102428000
Vázquez.248.3241211530500111433005
Lewis.238.2382135102605000
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Larnach.215.3161301828425272053010
Julien.210.296628132048725001
Taylor.208.263149193150718957601
Correa.207.29918815391116242551002
Kepler.198.2721211924506151028010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562003
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31283.44595913531.045122020357175569
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart201.06170117.0102211120
Duran111.17210823.0115321032
Thielbar011.80110010.07321210
Gray412.151212067.058171612471
Ober322.3388046.134121231140
Ryan722.771111065.052222061376
De León013.126008.27430211
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Varland313.5177041.03916169839
Moran013.60230025.020121021428
Pagán304.07220024.12112111823
Jax364.44260024.12514120927
J.López124.50270324.022141261021
P.López334.541212071.1623636102186
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

