|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.217
|.309
|511
|58
|111
|19
|1
|16
|54
|62
|149
|4
|3
|8
|Arraez
|.354
|.426
|48
|6
|17
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton
|.351
|.415
|37
|10
|13
|4
|0
|6
|11
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.279
|.347
|43
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Larnach
|.235
|.270
|34
|1
|8
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler
|.220
|.361
|50
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.216
|.275
|37
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|Gordon
|.214
|.290
|28
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco
|.200
|.313
|55
|6
|11
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|18
|0
|2
|0
|Jeffers
|.194
|.293
|36
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.192
|.288
|52
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Garlick
|.154
|.214
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino
|.100
|.250
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó
|.083
|.224
|48
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|17
|1
|0
|2
|Kirilloff
|.059
|.059
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|8
|3.38
|16
|16
|2
|141.0
|119
|56
|53
|19
|50
|134
|Smith
|1
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Alcala
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cotton
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Bundy
|3
|0
|0.59
|3
|3
|0
|15.1
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Ryan
|2
|1
|1.69
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|9
|3
|3
|2
|5
|16
|Pagán
|0
|1
|1.80
|5
|0
|2
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|2.08
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Ober
|1
|1
|2.81
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|13
|7
|5
|2
|3
|13
|Archer
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|10
|Winder
|0
|0
|3.48
|3
|0
|0
|10.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Jax
|0
|0
|3.60
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Duran
|0
|0
|4.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Paddack
|0
|2
|5.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|11
|5
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Gray
|0
|1
|5.68
|2
|2
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Stashak
|0
|0
|5.79
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Duffey
|1
|2
|7.20
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Thielbar
|0
|0
|13.50
|6
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|7
|7
|0
|4
|5
