BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.217.30951158111191165462149438
Arraez.354.42648617201764011
Buxton.351.41537101340611213100
Urshela.279.34743512001455001
Larnach.235.27034183004211000
Kepler.220.361504111013910100
Sánchez.216.27537283018213101
Gordon.214.29028760100311000
Polanco.200.313556112028918020
Jeffers.194.29336472011513000
Correa.192.288526102013718001
Garlick.154.2141312001214000
Celestino.100.2501021000013000
Sanó.083.22448140013817102
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals883.3816162141.011956531950134
Smith100.007005.2410026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Bundy300.5933015.110110112
Ryan211.6933016.09332516
Pagán011.805025.0211046
Coulombe002.084004.1211044
Ober112.8133016.013752313
Archer003.1833011.19442610
Winder003.4830010.1744235
Jax003.603005.0622127
Romero003.604005.0922016
Duran004.006009.08442215
Paddack025.002209.01155007
Gray015.682206.1544235
Stashak005.793004.2433106
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Duffey127.205005.0744215
Thielbar0013.506004.2777045

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you