BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.270.34137210010249000
Farmer1.0001.000101000010000
Larnach.500.600412000112000
Vázquez.500.500402000001000
Solano.500.500201000100000
Buxton.400.400512010001000
Taylor.250.250401000003000
Correa.200.200501000000000
Kepler.000.000500000001000
Miranda.000.400300000020000
Gallo.000.000200000001000
Gordon.000.000200000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001119.02000511
P.López100.001105.1200038
Duran000.001011.0000011
Jax000.001001.0000010
Thielbar000.001001.0000001
J.López000.001000.2000001

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you