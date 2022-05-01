BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.226.31167685153301237876192448
Arraez.317.38663620201774011
Urshela.279.34861817001578001
Buxton.271.34048111340611216100
Larnach.265.315496136006417000
Kepler.258.37266817205111012100
Correa.243.309749183018724001
Gordon.235.29734781100312010
Jeffers.216.286515114025520000
Celestino.211.3181954100125000
Sánchez.200.25045394018216101
Garlick.200.3332054003546000
Polanco.181.2987281330281222020
Sanó.093.23154150013921102
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1293.1621213185.015268652364180
Smith100.009007.2510026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Ryan311.1744023.010332625
Coulombe001.236007.1411057
Jax102.005019.08221311
Ober112.7544019.219862516
Archer002.9344015.111553914
Bundy312.9544021.117772319
Pagán013.186025.2322167
Duran003.2770011.08442218
Winder003.4830010.1744235
Romero003.604005.0922016
Paddack023.6833014.216660113
Stashak203.865007.0633108
Duffey125.147007.0944216
Gray015.682206.1544235
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Thielbar0012.798006.1999058

