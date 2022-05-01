|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.226
|.311
|676
|85
|153
|30
|1
|23
|78
|76
|192
|4
|4
|8
|Arraez
|.317
|.386
|63
|6
|20
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela
|.279
|.348
|61
|8
|17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton
|.271
|.340
|48
|11
|13
|4
|0
|6
|11
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Larnach
|.265
|.315
|49
|6
|13
|6
|0
|0
|6
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler
|.258
|.372
|66
|8
|17
|2
|0
|5
|11
|10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Correa
|.243
|.309
|74
|9
|18
|3
|0
|1
|8
|7
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Gordon
|.235
|.297
|34
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers
|.216
|.286
|51
|5
|11
|4
|0
|2
|5
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino
|.211
|.318
|19
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.200
|.250
|45
|3
|9
|4
|0
|1
|8
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|Garlick
|.200
|.333
|20
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco
|.181
|.298
|72
|8
|13
|3
|0
|2
|8
|12
|22
|0
|2
|0
|Sanó
|.093
|.231
|54
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|21
|1
|0
|2
|Kirilloff
|.059
|.059
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|9
|3.16
|21
|21
|3
|185.0
|152
|68
|65
|23
|64
|180
|Smith
|1
|0
|0.00
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Alcala
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cotton
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Ryan
|3
|1
|1.17
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|10
|3
|3
|2
|6
|25
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|1.23
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|7
|Jax
|1
|0
|2.00
|5
|0
|1
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Ober
|1
|1
|2.75
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|19
|8
|6
|2
|5
|16
|Archer
|0
|0
|2.93
|4
|4
|0
|15.1
|11
|5
|5
|3
|9
|14
|Bundy
|3
|1
|2.95
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|17
|7
|7
|2
|3
|19
|Pagán
|0
|1
|3.18
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|7
|Duran
|0
|0
|3.27
|7
|0
|0
|11.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|18
|Winder
|0
|0
|3.48
|3
|0
|0
|10.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Paddack
|0
|2
|3.68
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|16
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|Stashak
|2
|0
|3.86
|5
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Duffey
|1
|2
|5.14
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Gray
|0
|1
|5.68
|2
|2
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Thielbar
|0
|0
|12.79
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|9
|9
|9
|0
|5
|8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.