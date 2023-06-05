BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.31520242674719677825421461328635
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.304.43979122440391622001
Solano.288.36913210381100111433003
Farmer.274.331113203120314833103
Polanco.268.305112113090516628102
Castro.263.3181182231605126411121
Jeffers.256.39682132151391330012
Vázquez.248.3241211530500111433005
Taylor.224.276152193460718957801
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Garlick.217.2802325102429000
Larnach.215.3161301828425272053010
Julien.210.296628132048725001
Correa.207.29918815391116242551002
Lewis.200.2002535102608000
Kepler.192.2641251924506151029010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562003
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31293.42606013540.045422220557177575
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart201.06170117.0102211120
Duran111.17210823.0115321032
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.151212067.058171612471
Ober322.3388046.134121231140
Ryan732.761212071.254242261480
De León012.797009.27430312
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Varland313.5177041.03916169839
Moran013.60230025.020121021428
Pagán304.07220024.12112111823
Jax364.26270025.12514120928
J.López124.50270324.022141261021
P.López334.541212071.1623636102186
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

