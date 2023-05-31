|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.317
|1897
|256
|442
|87
|7
|74
|243
|204
|574
|25
|6
|34
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis
|.333
|.333
|9
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff
|.314
|.448
|70
|11
|22
|3
|0
|3
|8
|14
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Polanco
|.284
|.327
|95
|10
|27
|7
|0
|4
|14
|6
|24
|1
|0
|1
|Solano
|.275
|.356
|120
|9
|33
|9
|0
|0
|9
|12
|30
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|.274
|.336
|106
|20
|29
|6
|0
|4
|10
|6
|35
|10
|2
|1
|Jeffers
|.267
|.396
|75
|12
|20
|4
|1
|3
|9
|10
|26
|0
|1
|2
|Farmer
|.265
|.321
|102
|19
|27
|2
|0
|3
|14
|7
|31
|1
|0
|3
|Garlick
|.235
|.316
|17
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.233
|.302
|116
|13
|27
|3
|0
|0
|11
|12
|32
|0
|0
|5
|Buxton
|.221
|.324
|181
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|26
|61
|6
|0
|0
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Larnach
|.215
|.316
|130
|18
|28
|4
|2
|5
|27
|20
|53
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|.214
|.272
|140
|18
|30
|5
|0
|6
|17
|9
|54
|6
|0
|1
|Correa
|.211
|.303
|185
|15
|39
|11
|1
|6
|24
|25
|49
|0
|0
|2
|Julien
|.210
|.296
|62
|8
|13
|2
|0
|4
|8
|7
|25
|0
|0
|1
|Kepler
|.195
|.273
|113
|19
|22
|5
|0
|6
|14
|10
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo
|.194
|.329
|134
|21
|26
|5
|1
|11
|23
|25
|59
|0
|0
|3
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|29
|27
|3.45
|56
|56
|12
|504.0
|422
|210
|193
|55
|170
|552
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.73
|7
|0
|0
|12.1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|7
|13
|Stewart
|1
|0
|1.12
|16
|0
|1
|16.0
|9
|2
|2
|1
|11
|20
|Duran
|1
|1
|1.27
|20
|0
|7
|21.1
|10
|5
|3
|2
|9
|29
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.80
|11
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|0
|1.94
|11
|11
|0
|60.1
|48
|14
|13
|0
|24
|69
|Ober
|3
|2
|2.68
|7
|7
|0
|40.1
|30
|12
|12
|3
|11
|37
|Ryan
|7
|2
|2.77
|11
|11
|0
|65.0
|52
|22
|20
|6
|13
|76
|De León
|0
|1
|3.12
|6
|0
|0
|8.2
|7
|4
|3
|0
|2
|11
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|Varland
|3
|1
|3.51
|7
|7
|0
|41.0
|39
|16
|16
|9
|8
|39
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.80
|21
|0
|0
|23.2
|17
|12
|10
|2
|13
|27
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.11
|11
|11
|0
|65.2
|54
|30
|30
|10
|20
|81
|J.López
|1
|2
|4.30
|26
|0
|3
|23.0
|21
|13
|11
|5
|8
|19
|Pagán
|3
|0
|4.57
|20
|0
|0
|21.2
|20
|12
|11
|1
|8
|23
|Jax
|2
|6
|4.63
|25
|0
|0
|23.1
|25
|14
|12
|0
|9
|26
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Winder
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
