BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.31718972564428777424320457425634
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Lewis.333.333923101403000
Kirilloff.314.44870112230381422001
Polanco.284.32795102770414624101
Solano.275.35612093390091230003
Castro.274.3361062029604106351021
Jeffers.267.39675122041391026012
Farmer.265.321102192720314731103
Garlick.235.3161724102426000
Vázquez.233.3021161327300111232005
Buxton.221.32418131409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Larnach.215.3161301828425272053010
Taylor.214.272140183050617954601
Correa.211.30318515391116242549002
Julien.210.296628132048725001
Kepler.195.2731131922506141026010
Gallo.194.32913421265111232559003
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals29273.45565612504.042221019355170552
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart101.12160116.092211120
Duran111.27200721.110532929
Thielbar011.80110010.07321210
Gray401.941111060.148141302469
Ober322.6877040.130121231137
Ryan722.771111065.052222061376
De León013.126008.27430211
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Varland313.5177041.03916169839
Moran013.80210023.217121021327
P.López334.111111065.2543030102081
J.López124.30260323.02113115819
Pagán304.57200021.22012111823
Jax264.63250023.12514120926
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

