BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.229.31121172704849978025722064130636
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.307.44088122750391724001
Farmer.270.325115203120314834103
Solano.268.35014210381100111436003
Jeffers.259.40085132251391430012
Castro.256.3121292233605126431121
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Vázquez.236.3101271530500111434005
Taylor.228.2781582136708199581001
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.210.29620016421217252556002
Julien.210.296628132048725001
Larnach.203.3091381828425272257010
Garlick.192.25026251024211000
Kepler.189.2641321925506151132010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562003
Lewis.182.18233361027011000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals31323.46636313564.047123521762184600
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart201.00180118.0102211122
Duran121.57220823.0126431032
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.151212067.058171612471
De León012.3180011.28430313
Ober332.6199051.237161541347
Ryan732.761212071.254242261480
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Moran013.60230025.020121021428
Pagán303.76230026.12212111825
Jax364.15280026.02514120930
P.López334.251313078.1673737112292
Varland324.4088047.0452323111244
J.López124.50270324.022141261021
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

