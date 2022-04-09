BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.138.2652914001146000
Arraez1.0001.000101000000000
Jeffers.500.667201000010000
Urshela.333.333311001100000
Correa.250.250401000000000
Buxton.000.000400000002000
Kirilloff.000.000400000003000
Sánchez.000.000400000000000
Polanco.000.250300000010000
Sanó.000.250300000011000
Kepler.000.667100000010000
Gordon.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals012.001109.05221711
Coulombe000.001002.0000013
Duran000.001002.0200014
Alcala000.001001.0100010
Ryan014.501104.0222144

