|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.138
|.265
|29
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler
|.000
|.667
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|2.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|11
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Duran
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alcala
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
