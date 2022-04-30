|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.219
|.306
|634
|76
|139
|26
|1
|20
|69
|73
|178
|4
|4
|8
|Arraez
|.311
|.382
|61
|6
|19
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela
|.304
|.375
|56
|8
|17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton
|.271
|.340
|48
|11
|13
|4
|0
|6
|11
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Larnach
|.267
|.306
|45
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|5
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|.235
|.297
|34
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler
|.234
|.355
|64
|7
|15
|2
|0
|4
|8
|10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Correa
|.217
|.289
|69
|7
|15
|3
|0
|1
|7
|7
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Sánchez
|.200
|.256
|40
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|Celestino
|.200
|.294
|15
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers
|.196
|.275
|46
|5
|9
|3
|0
|2
|4
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco
|.179
|.304
|67
|7
|12
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
|21
|0
|2
|0
|Garlick
|.118
|.286
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó
|.096
|.226
|52
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|19
|1
|0
|2
|Kirilloff
|.059
|.059
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Godoy
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|11
|9
|3.27
|20
|20
|3
|176.0
|148
|67
|64
|22
|61
|169
|Smith
|1
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Alcala
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cotton
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Ryan
|3
|1
|1.17
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|10
|3
|3
|2
|6
|25
|Coulombe
|0
|0
|1.23
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|7
|Jax
|1
|0
|2.00
|5
|0
|1
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Ober
|1
|1
|2.75
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|19
|8
|6
|2
|5
|16
|Bundy
|3
|1
|2.95
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|17
|7
|7
|2
|3
|19
|Archer
|0
|0
|3.18
|3
|3
|0
|11.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|6
|10
|Pagán
|0
|1
|3.18
|6
|0
|2
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|7
|Winder
|0
|0
|3.48
|3
|0
|0
|10.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Romero
|0
|0
|3.60
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|9
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Paddack
|0
|2
|3.68
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|16
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|Duran
|0
|0
|4.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|15
|Stashak
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Duffey
|1
|2
|5.14
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Gray
|0
|1
|5.68
|2
|2
|0
|6.1
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Thielbar
|0
|0
|15.19
|7
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|9
|9
|0
|5
|5
