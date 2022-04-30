BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.219.30663476139261206973178448
Arraez.311.38261619201774011
Urshela.304.37556817001577001
Buxton.271.34048111340611216100
Larnach.267.306455125005315000
Gordon.235.29734781100312010
Kepler.234.3556471520481012100
Correa.217.289697153017722001
Sánchez.200.25640283018214101
Celestino.200.2941543100114000
Jeffers.196.27546593024518000
Polanco.179.3046771220281221020
Garlick.118.2861732001245000
Sanó.096.22652150013819102
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1193.2720203176.014867642261169
Smith100.008006.2410026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Ryan311.1744023.010332625
Coulombe001.236007.1411057
Jax102.005019.08221311
Ober112.7544019.219862516
Bundy312.9544021.117772319
Archer003.1833011.19442610
Pagán013.186025.2322167
Winder003.4830010.1744235
Romero003.604005.0922016
Paddack023.6833014.216660113
Duran004.006009.08442215
Stashak104.504006.0633107
Duffey125.147007.0944216
Gray015.682206.1544235
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Thielbar0015.197005.1899055

