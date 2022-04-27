BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.215.30854063116201175767159438
Arraez.354.43648617201774011
Buxton.317.37841101340611213100
Urshela.304.37746714001466001
Kepler.241.369545132026911100
Larnach.235.28934283004311000
Sánchez.216.27537283018213101
Gordon.214.29028760100311000
Polanco.190.3095861120281019020
Correa.179.270566102013721001
Jeffers.179.27339472011514000
Garlick.133.2351522001224000
Sanó.096.22652150013819102
Celestino.083.2141221000014000
Kirilloff.059.0591711000007001
Godoy.000.400320000022000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals983.4217172150.012760572054144
Smith100.007005.2410026
Alcala000.002002.1200022
Cotton000.002002.0000042
Bundy300.5933015.110110112
Ryan211.6933016.09332516
Coulombe002.084004.1211044
Ober112.8133016.013752313
Jax103.004006.0622129
Archer003.1833011.19442610
Pagán013.186025.2322167
Winder003.4830010.1744235
Romero003.604005.0922016
Paddack023.6833014.216660113
Duran004.006009.08442215
Gray015.682206.1544235
Stashak005.793004.2433106
Duffey126.006006.0844216
Rodríguez006.751004.0433332
Thielbar0015.197005.1899055

