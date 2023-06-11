BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.230.310219228250410378426822266732636
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.295.422951228603101727001
Solano.280.35715012421300111438003
Lewis.270.270374101027011001
Farmer.261.315119203120314835103
Polanco.250.291120113090516729102
Julien.246.333659163048826101
Castro.241.3001372333605126471121
Jeffers.237.37293142251391435012
Taylor.230.2771652338709219621001
Vázquez.229.3011311530500111435005
Buxton.220.32518231409110232661600
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Correa.212.29820817441218292658002
Larnach.207.3081452030426282258110
Kepler.197.2681372027507181134010
Gallo.188.32113821265111232562002
Garlick.179.23328251024211000
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals33323.46656513583.048924122462190617
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.7370012.110111713
Stewart200.90200120.0112211125
Duran221.44230825.0136431234
Thielbar011.74120010.18321210
Gray412.251313072.064181812676
Ober332.6199051.237161541347
De León012.7790013.010540414
Ryan732.901313077.260272561584
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
Pagán303.76230026.12212111825
Moran013.86240025.221131121429
Jax364.00290027.02514120930
P.López334.251313078.1673737112292
J.López224.32280325.023141261022
Varland324.4088047.0452323111244
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

