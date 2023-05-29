|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.315
|1827
|247
|425
|83
|7
|74
|234
|194
|548
|23
|6
|34
|Lewis
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner
|.368
|.520
|19
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirilloff
|.297
|.423
|64
|10
|19
|3
|0
|3
|7
|12
|21
|0
|0
|1
|Polanco
|.284
|.327
|95
|10
|27
|7
|0
|4
|14
|6
|24
|1
|0
|1
|Solano
|.270
|.349
|115
|9
|31
|8
|0
|0
|5
|11
|29
|0
|0
|3
|Farmer
|.268
|.327
|97
|18
|26
|2
|0
|3
|14
|7
|30
|0
|0
|3
|Castro
|.265
|.324
|102
|17
|27
|6
|0
|4
|10
|5
|33
|9
|2
|1
|Jeffers
|.254
|.384
|71
|12
|18
|3
|1
|3
|7
|10
|24
|0
|1
|2
|Garlick
|.235
|.316
|17
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Julien
|.226
|.311
|53
|8
|12
|2
|0
|4
|8
|6
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton
|.225
|.325
|178
|31
|40
|9
|1
|10
|23
|25
|60
|6
|0
|0
|Vázquez
|.223
|.296
|112
|13
|25
|3
|0
|0
|10
|12
|31
|0
|0
|5
|Miranda
|.220
|.275
|132
|12
|29
|4
|0
|3
|13
|9
|23
|0
|0
|4
|Taylor
|.215
|.259
|135
|16
|29
|4
|0
|6
|16
|6
|52
|6
|0
|1
|Larnach
|.215
|.316
|130
|18
|28
|4
|2
|5
|27
|20
|53
|0
|1
|0
|Correa
|.210
|.304
|181
|15
|38
|11
|1
|6
|24
|25
|47
|0
|0
|2
|Gallo
|.206
|.338
|126
|21
|26
|5
|1
|11
|23
|24
|54
|0
|0
|3
|Kepler
|.202
|.286
|104
|18
|21
|5
|0
|6
|14
|10
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon
|.176
|.185
|91
|13
|16
|5
|1
|2
|7
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|28
|26
|3.44
|54
|54
|12
|487.0
|411
|203
|186
|51
|163
|533
|Castro
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sands
|0
|0
|0.90
|6
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|1
|1
|1
|5
|9
|Stewart
|1
|0
|1.20
|15
|0
|1
|15.0
|9
|2
|2
|1
|11
|17
|Duran
|1
|1
|1.27
|20
|0
|7
|21.1
|10
|5
|3
|2
|9
|29
|Thielbar
|0
|1
|1.80
|11
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|10
|Gray
|4
|0
|1.94
|11
|11
|0
|60.1
|48
|14
|13
|0
|24
|69
|Ryan
|7
|1
|2.21
|10
|10
|0
|61.0
|48
|17
|15
|4
|10
|70
|Ober
|3
|2
|2.68
|7
|7
|0
|40.1
|30
|12
|12
|3
|11
|37
|Mahle
|1
|2
|3.16
|5
|5
|0
|25.2
|22
|11
|9
|5
|5
|28
|Headrick
|0
|0
|3.24
|3
|0
|1
|8.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|12
|J.López
|1
|2
|3.52
|25
|0
|3
|23.0
|19
|11
|9
|3
|7
|19
|De León
|0
|1
|3.52
|5
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|4
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Moran
|0
|1
|3.91
|20
|0
|0
|23.0
|17
|12
|10
|2
|13
|27
|P.López
|3
|3
|4.11
|11
|11
|0
|65.2
|54
|30
|30
|10
|20
|81
|Varland
|2
|1
|4.24
|6
|6
|0
|34.0
|35
|16
|16
|9
|7
|34
|Pagán
|3
|0
|4.57
|20
|0
|0
|21.2
|20
|12
|11
|1
|8
|23
|Jax
|2
|6
|4.84
|24
|0
|0
|22.1
|25
|14
|12
|0
|9
|26
|Alcala
|0
|1
|6.46
|10
|0
|0
|15.1
|13
|12
|11
|4
|8
|12
|Maeda
|0
|4
|9.00
|4
|4
|0
|16.0
|23
|16
|16
|3
|3
|14
|Woods Richardson
|0
|0
|9.64
|1
|0
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Rodríguez
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Winder
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.