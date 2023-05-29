BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.31518272474258377423419454823634
Lewis.400.400512001400000
Wallner.368.5201937101434110
Kirilloff.297.42364101930371221001
Polanco.284.32795102770414624101
Solano.270.34911593180051129003
Farmer.268.32797182620314730003
Castro.265.324102172760410533921
Jeffers.254.38471121831371024012
Garlick.235.3161724102426000
Julien.226.311538122048622001
Buxton.225.32517831409110232560600
Vázquez.223.2961121325300101231005
Miranda.220.275132122940313923004
Taylor.215.259135162940616652601
Larnach.215.3161301828425272053010
Correa.210.30418115381116242547002
Gallo.206.33812621265111232454003
Kepler.202.2861041821506141024010
Gordon.176.1859113165127111001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals28263.44545412487.041120318651163533
Castro000.001000.1000000
Sands000.9060010.0911159
Stewart101.20150115.092211117
Duran111.27200721.110532929
Thielbar011.80110010.07321210
Gray401.941111060.148141302469
Ryan712.211010061.048171541070
Ober322.6877040.130121231137
Mahle123.1655025.2221195528
Headrick003.243018.14331412
J.López123.52250323.0191193719
De León013.525007.27430210
Moran013.91200023.017121021327
P.López334.111111065.2543030102081
Varland214.2466034.03516169734
Pagán304.57200021.22012111823
Jax264.84240022.12514120926
Alcala016.46100015.11312114812
Maeda049.0044016.02316163314
Woods Richardson009.641004.2755135
Rodríguez0013.501000.2111010
Winder0027.001000.2322011

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

