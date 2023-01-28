AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards5136.5446-971.459139-375221-285.775125224.5
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell4832.9296-638.464121-318133-153.86984617.6
Gobert4230.7214-318.6730-3129-193.66855713.3
McDaniels4830.8216-416.51958-15257-77.74054711.4
Nowell5119.7223-504.44253-18863-83.75956211.0
Reid4317.7172-318.54139-11750-74.67643310.1
Prince2821.391-181.50339-9327-33.8182488.9
Anderson4026.5126-253.49825-5762-80.7753398.5
Garza168.231-60.5177-2022-27.815915.7
Rivers3921.278-169.46235-9826-31.8392175.6
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Knight277.537-60.6177-1626-37.7031074.0
Forbes2210.725-74.33810-3913-131.000733.3
Ryan157.715-38.39512-314-41.000463.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore195.813-31.4192-134-5.800321.7
Minott72.33-5.6000-14-41.000101.4
TEAM51240.52168-4406.492593-1672942-1212.7775871115.1
OPPONENTS51240.52106-4519.466672-1816984-1310.7515868115.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards312743056.02304.513108616729
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell251191443.03006.310315513020
Gobert13935048911.637.91261357357
McDaniels621171793.7921.91680507050
Nowell291041332.61062.180036534
Reid511562074.839.91000265542
Prince856642.3391.470012319
Anderson281561844.61644.1920515936
Garza1516311.96.4240251
Rivers367701.8591.567023202
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Knight1725421.69.33008133
Forbes4913.614.6190791
Ryan279.66.460231
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21214.710.5120574
Minott235.72.320102
TEAM4601632209241.0128925.311202430774277
OPPONENTS6031664226744.5130925.710254410791208

