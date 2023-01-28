|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|51
|36.5
|446-971
|.459
|139-375
|221-285
|.775
|1252
|24.5
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|48
|32.9
|296-638
|.464
|121-318
|133-153
|.869
|846
|17.6
|Gobert
|42
|30.7
|214-318
|.673
|0-3
|129-193
|.668
|557
|13.3
|McDaniels
|48
|30.8
|216-416
|.519
|58-152
|57-77
|.740
|547
|11.4
|Nowell
|51
|19.7
|223-504
|.442
|53-188
|63-83
|.759
|562
|11.0
|Reid
|43
|17.7
|172-318
|.541
|39-117
|50-74
|.676
|433
|10.1
|Prince
|28
|21.3
|91-181
|.503
|39-93
|27-33
|.818
|248
|8.9
|Anderson
|40
|26.5
|126-253
|.498
|25-57
|62-80
|.775
|339
|8.5
|Garza
|16
|8.2
|31-60
|.517
|7-20
|22-27
|.815
|91
|5.7
|Rivers
|39
|21.2
|78-169
|.462
|35-98
|26-31
|.839
|217
|5.6
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Knight
|27
|7.5
|37-60
|.617
|7-16
|26-37
|.703
|107
|4.0
|Forbes
|22
|10.7
|25-74
|.338
|10-39
|13-13
|1.000
|73
|3.3
|Ryan
|15
|7.7
|15-38
|.395
|12-31
|4-4
|1.000
|46
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|19
|5.8
|13-31
|.419
|2-13
|4-5
|.800
|32
|1.7
|Minott
|7
|2.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.4
|TEAM
|51
|240.5
|2168-4406
|.492
|593-1672
|942-1212
|.777
|5871
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|51
|240.5
|2106-4519
|.466
|672-1816
|984-1310
|.751
|5868
|115.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|31
|274
|305
|6.0
|230
|4.5
|131
|0
|86
|167
|29
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|25
|119
|144
|3.0
|300
|6.3
|103
|1
|55
|130
|20
|Gobert
|139
|350
|489
|11.6
|37
|.9
|126
|1
|35
|73
|57
|McDaniels
|62
|117
|179
|3.7
|92
|1.9
|168
|0
|50
|70
|50
|Nowell
|29
|104
|133
|2.6
|106
|2.1
|80
|0
|36
|53
|4
|Reid
|51
|156
|207
|4.8
|39
|.9
|100
|0
|26
|55
|42
|Prince
|8
|56
|64
|2.3
|39
|1.4
|70
|0
|12
|31
|9
|Anderson
|28
|156
|184
|4.6
|164
|4.1
|92
|0
|51
|59
|36
|Garza
|15
|16
|31
|1.9
|6
|.4
|24
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Rivers
|3
|67
|70
|1.8
|59
|1.5
|67
|0
|23
|20
|2
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Knight
|17
|25
|42
|1.6
|9
|.3
|30
|0
|8
|13
|3
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|14
|.6
|19
|0
|7
|9
|1
|Ryan
|2
|7
|9
|.6
|6
|.4
|6
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|12
|14
|.7
|10
|.5
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Minott
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|460
|1632
|2092
|41.0
|1289
|25.3
|1120
|2
|430
|774
|277
|OPPONENTS
|603
|1664
|2267
|44.5
|1309
|25.7
|1025
|4
|410
|791
|208
