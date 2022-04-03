AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Towns7133.4613-1156.530143-348374-452.827174324.5
Edwards6834.4510-1171.436204-566201-258.779142521.0
Russell6332.0387-945.410170-501193-234.825113718.0
Beasley7525.0317-811.391228-60546-57.80790812.1
McDaniels6726.1248-540.45977-24656-70.8006299.4
Beverley5625.6173-425.40782-23692-127.7245209.3
Reid7315.8222-448.49654-154112-147.7626108.4
Nowell5815.8181-382.47455-14663-81.7784808.3
Prince6617.0172-376.45783-22058-75.7734857.3
Vanderbilt7025.5206-352.5852-1382-125.6564967.1
Monroe321.09-14.6430-02-5.400206.7
McLaughlin5814.380-187.42822-7627-37.7302093.6
Knight367.038-76.5003-1042-57.7371213.4
Okogie4610.334-93.36614-4627-41.6591092.4
Layman336.527-70.3867-3410-14.714712.2
Wright33.02-3.6671-20-0.00051.7
Bolmaro346.613-45.2894-179-11.818391.1
Silva13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM78241.33232-7094.4561149-32201394-1791.7789007115.5
OPPONENTS78241.33107-6805.4571022-29431546-1971.7848782112.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Towns1855086939.82573.625507122181
Edwards592683274.82573.8157110118345
Russell251872123.44407.012605815822
Beasley251962212.91101.5841394311
McDaniels762112874.3771.12200517352
Beverley611732344.22564.61681667250
Reid981882863.969.91610397569
Nowell21961172.01232.169026318
Prince251431682.5641.01051465123
Vanderbilt2083926008.6911.31700946744
Monroe516217.0113.770244
McLaughlin2167881.51692.947053348
Knight3047772.119.53807178
Okogie2641671.522.5460222210
Layman627331.09.31206105
Wright000.01.310010
Bolmaro1525401.217.52506130
Silva0111.00.000000
TEAM8862586347244.5199225.5169146871122440
OPPONENTS8602721358145.9203026.0162225671270381

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you