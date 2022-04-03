|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|71
|33.4
|613-1156
|.530
|143-348
|374-452
|.827
|1743
|24.5
|Edwards
|68
|34.4
|510-1171
|.436
|204-566
|201-258
|.779
|1425
|21.0
|Russell
|63
|32.0
|387-945
|.410
|170-501
|193-234
|.825
|1137
|18.0
|Beasley
|75
|25.0
|317-811
|.391
|228-605
|46-57
|.807
|908
|12.1
|McDaniels
|67
|26.1
|248-540
|.459
|77-246
|56-70
|.800
|629
|9.4
|Beverley
|56
|25.6
|173-425
|.407
|82-236
|92-127
|.724
|520
|9.3
|Reid
|73
|15.8
|222-448
|.496
|54-154
|112-147
|.762
|610
|8.4
|Nowell
|58
|15.8
|181-382
|.474
|55-146
|63-81
|.778
|480
|8.3
|Prince
|66
|17.0
|172-376
|.457
|83-220
|58-75
|.773
|485
|7.3
|Vanderbilt
|70
|25.5
|206-352
|.585
|2-13
|82-125
|.656
|496
|7.1
|Monroe
|3
|21.0
|9-14
|.643
|0-0
|2-5
|.400
|20
|6.7
|McLaughlin
|58
|14.3
|80-187
|.428
|22-76
|27-37
|.730
|209
|3.6
|Knight
|36
|7.0
|38-76
|.500
|3-10
|42-57
|.737
|121
|3.4
|Okogie
|46
|10.3
|34-93
|.366
|14-46
|27-41
|.659
|109
|2.4
|Layman
|33
|6.5
|27-70
|.386
|7-34
|10-14
|.714
|71
|2.2
|Wright
|3
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Bolmaro
|34
|6.6
|13-45
|.289
|4-17
|9-11
|.818
|39
|1.1
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|78
|241.3
|3232-7094
|.456
|1149-3220
|1394-1791
|.778
|9007
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|78
|241.3
|3107-6805
|.457
|1022-2943
|1546-1971
|.784
|8782
|112.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|185
|508
|693
|9.8
|257
|3.6
|255
|0
|71
|221
|81
|Edwards
|59
|268
|327
|4.8
|257
|3.8
|157
|1
|101
|183
|45
|Russell
|25
|187
|212
|3.4
|440
|7.0
|126
|0
|58
|158
|22
|Beasley
|25
|196
|221
|2.9
|110
|1.5
|84
|1
|39
|43
|11
|McDaniels
|76
|211
|287
|4.3
|77
|1.1
|220
|0
|51
|73
|52
|Beverley
|61
|173
|234
|4.2
|256
|4.6
|168
|1
|66
|72
|50
|Reid
|98
|188
|286
|3.9
|69
|.9
|161
|0
|39
|75
|69
|Nowell
|21
|96
|117
|2.0
|123
|2.1
|69
|0
|26
|31
|8
|Prince
|25
|143
|168
|2.5
|64
|1.0
|105
|1
|46
|51
|23
|Vanderbilt
|208
|392
|600
|8.6
|91
|1.3
|170
|0
|94
|67
|44
|Monroe
|5
|16
|21
|7.0
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|2
|4
|4
|McLaughlin
|21
|67
|88
|1.5
|169
|2.9
|47
|0
|53
|34
|8
|Knight
|30
|47
|77
|2.1
|19
|.5
|38
|0
|7
|17
|8
|Okogie
|26
|41
|67
|1.5
|22
|.5
|46
|0
|22
|22
|10
|Layman
|6
|27
|33
|1.0
|9
|.3
|12
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|15
|25
|40
|1.2
|17
|.5
|25
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Silva
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|886
|2586
|3472
|44.5
|1992
|25.5
|1691
|4
|687
|1122
|440
|OPPONENTS
|860
|2721
|3581
|45.9
|2030
|26.0
|1622
|2
|567
|1270
|381
