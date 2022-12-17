AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards2936.4233-514.45373-201111-151.73565022.4
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell2731.7166-360.46161-17256-71.78944916.6
Gobert2631.1137-210.6520-392-131.70236614.1
Nowell2919.4132-305.43335-11537-47.78733611.6
McDaniels2629.9110-212.51929-8129-39.74427810.7
Reid2315.885-157.54118-5327-42.6432159.3
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2424.465-132.49210-2540-50.8001807.5
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Rivers1915.922-59.37311-3618-19.947733.8
Forbes1510.617-54.3156-287-71.000473.1
Minott33.72-3.6670-04-41.00082.7
Moore127.010-24.4172-114-5.800262.2
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Knight123.58-10.8000-17-10.700231.9
Garza43.02-5.4000-22-21.00061.5
Ryan34.71-4.2501-40-0.00031.0
TEAM29240.91223-2522.485313-937554-713.7773313114.2
OPPONENTS29240.91203-2617.460409-1100545-721.7563360115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards201491695.81184.1830549211
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1569843.11716.3561357615
Gobert9522131612.223.9821224232
Nowell2261832.9622.141018293
McDaniels3252843.2351.3930313930
Reid2172934.019.8520102421
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson13911044.3823.4420273619
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Rivers023231.2201.12709101
Forbes336.411.7100760
Minott2131.02.710101
Moore1910.88.780562
Lawson0111.00.010000
Knight39121.00.030361
Garza123.80.010000
Ryan000.01.300100
TEAM276962123842.774925.86322260466156
OPPONENTS341959130044.876726.46072245452109

