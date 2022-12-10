AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards2536.4203-448.45362-180101-129.78356922.8
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell2531.5148-325.45554-15652-65.80040216.1
Gobert2330.8117-181.6460-381-114.71131513.7
Nowell2518.6110-255.43133-10434-42.81028711.5
McDaniels2229.898-180.54425-6626-34.76524711.2
Reid1914.461-118.51714-4517-26.6541538.1
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2022.849-96.5109-2231-38.8161386.9
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Minott15.01-11.0000-02-21.00044.0
Forbes1210.315-45.3336-247-71.000433.6
Rivers1513.914-40.3505-2412-13.923453.0
Moore86.97-17.4122-92-3.667182.3
Garza22.51-3.3330-12-21.00042.0
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Knight92.71-3.3330-13-5.60050.6
TEAM25241.01058-2185.484277-840490-615.7972883115.3
OPPONENTS25241.01037-2268.457350-937470-630.7462894115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards161271435.7983.971047809
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1565803.21606.4531316914
Gobert8518927411.919.8711173729
Nowell1954732.9542.236015222
McDaniels2945743.4291.3800253627
Reid1555703.714.745061918
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson1371844.2643.2280203018
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Minott2133.011.010001
Forbes336.59.890750
Rivers019191.3161.1180361
Moore156.83.460141
Garza101.50.010000
Lawson0111.00.010000
Knight066.70.020320
TEAM247840108743.566426.65542212410140
OPPONENTS296808110444.266526.6521222138295

