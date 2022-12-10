|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|25
|36.4
|203-448
|.453
|62-180
|101-129
|.783
|569
|22.8
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|25
|31.5
|148-325
|.455
|54-156
|52-65
|.800
|402
|16.1
|Gobert
|23
|30.8
|117-181
|.646
|0-3
|81-114
|.711
|315
|13.7
|Nowell
|25
|18.6
|110-255
|.431
|33-104
|34-42
|.810
|287
|11.5
|McDaniels
|22
|29.8
|98-180
|.544
|25-66
|26-34
|.765
|247
|11.2
|Reid
|19
|14.4
|61-118
|.517
|14-45
|17-26
|.654
|153
|8.1
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|20
|22.8
|49-96
|.510
|9-22
|31-38
|.816
|138
|6.9
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Minott
|1
|5.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|Forbes
|12
|10.3
|15-45
|.333
|6-24
|7-7
|1.000
|43
|3.6
|Rivers
|15
|13.9
|14-40
|.350
|5-24
|12-13
|.923
|45
|3.0
|Moore
|8
|6.9
|7-17
|.412
|2-9
|2-3
|.667
|18
|2.3
|Garza
|2
|2.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|2.0
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Knight
|9
|2.7
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|5
|0.6
|TEAM
|25
|241.0
|1058-2185
|.484
|277-840
|490-615
|.797
|2883
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|25
|241.0
|1037-2268
|.457
|350-937
|470-630
|.746
|2894
|115.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|16
|127
|143
|5.7
|98
|3.9
|71
|0
|47
|80
|9
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|15
|65
|80
|3.2
|160
|6.4
|53
|1
|31
|69
|14
|Gobert
|85
|189
|274
|11.9
|19
|.8
|71
|1
|17
|37
|29
|Nowell
|19
|54
|73
|2.9
|54
|2.2
|36
|0
|15
|22
|2
|McDaniels
|29
|45
|74
|3.4
|29
|1.3
|80
|0
|25
|36
|27
|Reid
|15
|55
|70
|3.7
|14
|.7
|45
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|71
|84
|4.2
|64
|3.2
|28
|0
|20
|30
|18
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Forbes
|3
|3
|6
|.5
|9
|.8
|9
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Rivers
|0
|19
|19
|1.3
|16
|1.1
|18
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Moore
|1
|5
|6
|.8
|3
|.4
|6
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Garza
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|247
|840
|1087
|43.5
|664
|26.6
|554
|2
|212
|410
|140
|OPPONENTS
|296
|808
|1104
|44.2
|665
|26.6
|521
|2
|221
|382
|95
