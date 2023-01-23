AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards4836.4416-908.458126-350201-260.773115924.1
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell4532.5270-581.465109-288129-148.87277817.3
Gobert3930.5199-293.6790-3120-179.67051813.3
McDaniels4530.6204-388.52655-13856-75.74751911.5
Nowell4819.9215-485.44352-18360-77.77954211.3
Reid4018.1166-309.53737-11247-68.69141610.4
Prince2821.391-181.50339-9327-33.8182488.9
Anderson3726.6113-228.49621-4957-75.7603048.2
Garza168.231-60.5177-2022-27.815915.7
Rivers3621.072-153.47134-8925-29.8622035.6
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Knight246.830-48.6255-1126-37.703913.8
Forbes2210.725-74.33810-3913-131.000733.3
Ryan137.613-33.39410-264-41.000403.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore195.813-31.4192-134-5.800321.7
Minott72.33-5.6000-14-41.000101.4
TEAM48240.52043-4147.493553-1566896-1147.7815535115.3
OPPONENTS48240.51987-4253.467641-1715932-1240.7525547115.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards302592896.02134.412508215527
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell231071302.92816.29914812020
Gobert12931944811.532.81171336849
McDaniels601091693.8861.91550496750
Nowell29971262.61032.179033454
Reid471491964.9381.0970215338
Prince856642.3391.470012319
Anderson261521784.81504.1800475333
Garza1516311.96.4240251
Rivers258601.7531.564021202
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Knight1422361.57.32408122
Forbes4913.614.6190791
Ryan268.66.540231
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21214.710.5120574
Minott235.72.320102
TEAM4351535197041.0121625.310612402727259
OPPONENTS5681563213144.4123825.89774381737194

