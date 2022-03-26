|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|68
|33.5
|587-1110
|.529
|138-337
|364-439
|.829
|1676
|24.6
|Edwards
|65
|34.3
|485-1122
|.432
|192-543
|197-253
|.779
|1359
|20.9
|Russell
|60
|32.0
|377-912
|.413
|167-486
|175-213
|.822
|1096
|18.3
|Beasley
|74
|25.0
|313-801
|.391
|224-595
|43-54
|.796
|893
|12.1
|McDaniels
|67
|26.1
|248-540
|.459
|77-246
|56-70
|.800
|629
|9.4
|Beverley
|53
|25.6
|165-404
|.408
|79-227
|85-118
|.720
|494
|9.3
|Reid
|70
|15.9
|214-433
|.494
|51-146
|107-140
|.764
|586
|8.4
|Nowell
|56
|15.4
|175-367
|.477
|52-137
|61-78
|.782
|463
|8.3
|Prince
|63
|16.7
|160-349
|.458
|79-208
|55-72
|.764
|454
|7.2
|Vanderbilt
|67
|25.7
|195-332
|.587
|2-13
|79-120
|.658
|471
|7.0
|Monroe
|3
|21.0
|9-14
|.643
|0-0
|2-5
|.400
|20
|6.7
|McLaughlin
|55
|13.9
|72-176
|.409
|18-71
|27-37
|.730
|189
|3.4
|Knight
|35
|7.1
|36-74
|.486
|2-9
|42-57
|.737
|116
|3.3
|Okogie
|44
|10.5
|33-90
|.367
|13-44
|27-41
|.659
|106
|2.4
|Layman
|31
|6.6
|24-62
|.387
|6-30
|9-12
|.750
|63
|2.0
|Wright
|3
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Bolmaro
|32
|6.7
|12-43
|.279
|4-17
|9-11
|.818
|37
|1.2
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|241.3
|3107-6832
|.455
|1105-3111
|1338-1720
|.778
|8657
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.3
|2964-6536
|.453
|975-2833
|1490-1906
|.782
|8393
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|179
|491
|670
|9.9
|249
|3.7
|241
|0
|67
|208
|78
|Edwards
|56
|250
|306
|4.7
|240
|3.7
|149
|1
|98
|173
|44
|Russell
|24
|180
|204
|3.4
|427
|7.1
|121
|0
|55
|152
|22
|Beasley
|25
|192
|217
|2.9
|108
|1.5
|84
|1
|37
|43
|11
|McDaniels
|76
|211
|287
|4.3
|77
|1.1
|220
|0
|51
|73
|52
|Beverley
|59
|164
|223
|4.2
|248
|4.7
|159
|1
|59
|70
|49
|Reid
|95
|181
|276
|3.9
|65
|.9
|151
|0
|36
|72
|66
|Nowell
|21
|92
|113
|2.0
|119
|2.1
|66
|0
|24
|30
|6
|Prince
|21
|136
|157
|2.5
|59
|.9
|100
|1
|43
|48
|21
|Vanderbilt
|201
|384
|585
|8.7
|88
|1.3
|166
|0
|92
|65
|42
|Monroe
|5
|16
|21
|7.0
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|2
|4
|4
|McLaughlin
|17
|67
|84
|1.5
|159
|2.9
|43
|0
|51
|31
|6
|Knight
|29
|46
|75
|2.1
|19
|.5
|38
|0
|7
|17
|8
|Okogie
|26
|41
|67
|1.5
|21
|.5
|46
|0
|21
|21
|10
|Layman
|6
|26
|32
|1.0
|8
|.3
|11
|0
|6
|8
|5
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|15
|23
|38
|1.2
|15
|.5
|25
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Silva
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|855
|2501
|3356
|44.7
|1914
|25.5
|1628
|4
|655
|1074
|424
|OPPONENTS
|829
|2616
|3445
|45.9
|1935
|25.8
|1556
|2
|544
|1220
|370
