PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards7936.0707-1541.459213-578319-422.756194624.6
Towns2933.0212-428.49560-164118-135.87460220.8
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Conley2431.4108-235.46058-13863-73.86333714.0
Gobert7030.7360-546.6590-3219-340.64493913.4
McDaniels7930.6370-716.517107-269106-144.73695312.1
Reid6818.4310-577.53775-21786-127.67778111.5
Nowell6519.3280-625.44867-23277-99.77870410.8
Anderson6928.4252-495.50943-105100-136.7356479.4
Prince5422.1177-379.46774-19465-77.8444939.1
Garza288.763-116.54314-3941-52.7881816.5
Alexander-Walker2315.548-125.38426-7213-21.6191355.9
Rivers5219.591-209.43543-12330-39.7692554.9
Knight387.746-81.5688-2239-57.6841393.7
McLaughlin4315.861-145.42124-7815-18.8331613.7
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
Ryan228.225-59.42419-496-7.857753.4
Minott156.418-36.5002-68-81.000463.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore295.318-43.4192-174-5.800421.4
TEAM82241.83515-7167.490997-27311467-1942.7559494115.8
OPPONENTS82241.83428-7277.4711007-27281634-2133.7669497115.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards474114585.83504.4186112525958
Towns481882368.11404.81110208617
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Conley1659753.11205.045029294
Gobert23158381411.6871.221015612295
McDaniels922153073.91481.927217411276
Reid732603334.9771.11760429253
Nowell361341702.61322.0101042655
Anderson663023685.33354.914617810363
Prince151171322.4841.61232286915
Garza3330632.218.64303142
Alexander-Walker735421.8321.43008107
Rivers578831.6751.480128234
Knight2234561.513.341010216
McLaughlin1547621.41483.428032334
Forbes41115.617.72207122
Ryan21012.512.5130341
Minott520251.75.3100436
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore41418.618.6130885
TEAM7492686343541.9214526.2176896571212444
OPPONENTS9282734366244.7205125.0165466741205336

