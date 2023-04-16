|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|79
|36.0
|707-1541
|.459
|213-578
|319-422
|.756
|1946
|24.6
|Towns
|29
|33.0
|212-428
|.495
|60-164
|118-135
|.874
|602
|20.8
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Conley
|24
|31.4
|108-235
|.460
|58-138
|63-73
|.863
|337
|14.0
|Gobert
|70
|30.7
|360-546
|.659
|0-3
|219-340
|.644
|939
|13.4
|McDaniels
|79
|30.6
|370-716
|.517
|107-269
|106-144
|.736
|953
|12.1
|Reid
|68
|18.4
|310-577
|.537
|75-217
|86-127
|.677
|781
|11.5
|Nowell
|65
|19.3
|280-625
|.448
|67-232
|77-99
|.778
|704
|10.8
|Anderson
|69
|28.4
|252-495
|.509
|43-105
|100-136
|.735
|647
|9.4
|Prince
|54
|22.1
|177-379
|.467
|74-194
|65-77
|.844
|493
|9.1
|Garza
|28
|8.7
|63-116
|.543
|14-39
|41-52
|.788
|181
|6.5
|Alexander-Walker
|23
|15.5
|48-125
|.384
|26-72
|13-21
|.619
|135
|5.9
|Rivers
|52
|19.5
|91-209
|.435
|43-123
|30-39
|.769
|255
|4.9
|Knight
|38
|7.7
|46-81
|.568
|8-22
|39-57
|.684
|139
|3.7
|McLaughlin
|43
|15.8
|61-145
|.421
|24-78
|15-18
|.833
|161
|3.7
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|Ryan
|22
|8.2
|25-59
|.424
|19-49
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.4
|Minott
|15
|6.4
|18-36
|.500
|2-6
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|29
|5.3
|18-43
|.419
|2-17
|4-5
|.800
|42
|1.4
|TEAM
|82
|241.8
|3515-7167
|.490
|997-2731
|1467-1942
|.755
|9494
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.8
|3428-7277
|.471
|1007-2728
|1634-2133
|.766
|9497
|115.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|47
|411
|458
|5.8
|350
|4.4
|186
|1
|125
|259
|58
|Towns
|48
|188
|236
|8.1
|140
|4.8
|111
|0
|20
|86
|17
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Conley
|16
|59
|75
|3.1
|120
|5.0
|45
|0
|29
|29
|4
|Gobert
|231
|583
|814
|11.6
|87
|1.2
|210
|1
|56
|122
|95
|McDaniels
|92
|215
|307
|3.9
|148
|1.9
|272
|1
|74
|112
|76
|Reid
|73
|260
|333
|4.9
|77
|1.1
|176
|0
|42
|92
|53
|Nowell
|36
|134
|170
|2.6
|132
|2.0
|101
|0
|42
|65
|5
|Anderson
|66
|302
|368
|5.3
|335
|4.9
|146
|1
|78
|103
|63
|Prince
|15
|117
|132
|2.4
|84
|1.6
|123
|2
|28
|69
|15
|Garza
|33
|30
|63
|2.2
|18
|.6
|43
|0
|3
|14
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|35
|42
|1.8
|32
|1.4
|30
|0
|8
|10
|7
|Rivers
|5
|78
|83
|1.6
|75
|1.4
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|Knight
|22
|34
|56
|1.5
|13
|.3
|41
|0
|10
|21
|6
|McLaughlin
|15
|47
|62
|1.4
|148
|3.4
|28
|0
|32
|33
|4
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Ryan
|2
|10
|12
|.5
|12
|.5
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minott
|5
|20
|25
|1.7
|5
|.3
|10
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|4
|14
|18
|.6
|18
|.6
|13
|0
|8
|8
|5
|TEAM
|749
|2686
|3435
|41.9
|2145
|26.2
|1768
|9
|657
|1212
|444
|OPPONENTS
|928
|2734
|3662
|44.7
|2051
|25.0
|1654
|6
|674
|1205
|336
