|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|19
|36.3
|156-340
|.459
|52-147
|55-78
|.705
|419
|22.1
|Towns
|19
|34.5
|143-283
|.505
|37-111
|84-94
|.894
|407
|21.4
|Russell
|19
|30.8
|100-230
|.435
|36-112
|34-45
|.756
|270
|14.2
|Gobert
|17
|32.2
|85-134
|.634
|0-2
|64-88
|.727
|234
|13.8
|McDaniels
|19
|29.9
|85-159
|.535
|20-56
|26-34
|.765
|216
|11.4
|Nowell
|19
|16.5
|72-178
|.404
|19-72
|17-22
|.773
|180
|9.5
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Reid
|13
|12.3
|40-71
|.563
|8-25
|13-18
|.722
|101
|7.8
|Anderson
|14
|20.1
|32-62
|.516
|6-16
|18-22
|.818
|88
|6.3
|McLaughlin
|15
|15.8
|23-53
|.434
|7-29
|6-6
|1.000
|59
|3.9
|Forbes
|9
|10.1
|9-31
|.290
|4-16
|4-4
|1.000
|26
|2.9
|Rivers
|9
|9.0
|5-15
|.333
|2-9
|7-8
|.875
|19
|2.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Knight
|7
|2.3
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|0.4
|Garza
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Moore
|2
|1.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|19
|241.3
|803-1663
|.483
|212-651
|348-442
|.787
|2166
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|241.3
|772-1739
|.444
|263-721
|349-470
|.743
|2156
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|9
|102
|111
|5.8
|73
|3.8
|55
|0
|24
|59
|6
|Towns
|34
|132
|166
|8.7
|103
|5.4
|75
|0
|14
|56
|14
|Russell
|13
|50
|63
|3.3
|127
|6.7
|36
|0
|25
|54
|11
|Gobert
|67
|151
|218
|12.8
|17
|1.0
|53
|0
|13
|25
|24
|McDaniels
|27
|40
|67
|3.5
|26
|1.4
|70
|0
|21
|29
|26
|Nowell
|9
|39
|48
|2.5
|37
|1.9
|27
|0
|10
|19
|2
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Reid
|7
|26
|33
|2.5
|7
|.5
|28
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Anderson
|8
|42
|50
|3.6
|37
|2.6
|17
|0
|14
|15
|12
|McLaughlin
|4
|20
|24
|1.6
|56
|3.7
|6
|0
|12
|9
|1
|Forbes
|3
|2
|5
|.6
|8
|.9
|6
|0
|7
|3
|0
|Rivers
|0
|7
|7
|.8
|4
|.4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|0
|5
|5
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Garza
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|187
|656
|843
|44.4
|516
|27.2
|422
|0
|153
|305
|109
|OPPONENTS
|232
|619
|851
|44.8
|511
|26.9
|394
|0
|165
|284
|71
