AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards1936.3156-340.45952-14755-78.70541922.1
Towns1934.5143-283.50537-11184-94.89440721.4
Russell1930.8100-230.43536-11234-45.75627014.2
Gobert1732.285-134.6340-264-88.72723413.8
McDaniels1929.985-159.53520-5626-34.76521611.4
Nowell1916.572-178.40419-7217-22.7731809.5
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Reid1312.340-71.5638-2513-18.7221017.8
Anderson1420.132-62.5166-1618-22.818886.3
McLaughlin1515.823-53.4347-296-61.000593.9
Forbes910.19-31.2904-164-41.000262.9
Rivers99.05-15.3332-97-8.875192.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Knight72.31-2.5000-11-11.00030.4
Garza11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Moore21.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM19241.3803-1663.483212-651348-442.7872166114.0
OPPONENTS19241.3772-1739.444263-721349-470.7432156113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards91021115.8733.855024596
Towns341321668.71035.4750145614
Russell1350633.31276.7360255411
Gobert6715121812.8171.0530132524
McDaniels2740673.5261.4700212926
Nowell939482.5371.927010192
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Reid726332.57.5280498
Anderson842503.6372.6170141512
McLaughlin420241.6563.7601291
Forbes325.68.960730
Rivers077.84.430121
Lawson0111.00.010000
Knight055.70.020220
Garza000.00.000000
Moore000.00.000020
TEAM18765684344.451627.24220153305109
OPPONENTS23261985144.851126.9394016528471

