AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Towns6933.5595-1125.529139-340366-443.826169524.6
Edwards6634.4494-1138.434197-552198-254.780138321.0
Russell6132.0378-918.412167-489177-215.823110018.0
Beasley7425.0313-801.391224-59543-54.79689312.1
McDaniels6726.1248-540.45977-24656-70.8006299.4
Beverley5425.6168-411.40980-23185-118.7205019.3
Nowell5715.6180-375.48054-14062-79.7854768.4
Reid7115.7216-436.49552-147108-142.7615928.3
Prince6416.8164-359.45781-21455-72.7644647.3
Vanderbilt6825.6200-339.5902-1380-122.6564827.1
Monroe321.09-14.6430-02-5.400206.7
McLaughlin5614.075-180.41718-7127-37.7301953.5
Knight367.038-76.5003-1042-57.7371213.4
Okogie4510.434-92.37014-4527-41.6591092.4
Layman326.525-65.3856-319-12.750652.0
Wright33.02-3.6671-20-0.00051.7
Bolmaro336.613-44.2954-179-11.818391.2
Silva13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM76241.33152-6916.4561119-31431346-1732.7778769115.4
OPPONENTS76241.33013-6623.455992-28721509-1927.7838527112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Towns1794956749.82543.724506821178
Edwards562553114.72463.715119917844
Russell241812053.44337.112305715422
Beasley251922172.91081.5841374311
McDaniels762112874.3771.12200517352
Beverley591682274.22494.61611607149
Nowell21941152.01212.167024307
Reid961832793.966.91550367366
Prince211401612.559.91011444822
Vanderbilt2033865898.7881.31680926542
Monroe516217.0113.770244
McLaughlin1767841.51612.945052327
Knight3047772.119.53807178
Okogie2641671.521.5460212110
Layman626321.09.3120695
Wright000.01.310010
Bolmaro1524391.217.52506130
Silva0111.00.000000
TEAM8592527338644.6194025.5164946621088427
OPPONENTS8392651349045.9196225.8157625511233375

