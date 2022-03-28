|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|69
|33.5
|595-1125
|.529
|139-340
|366-443
|.826
|1695
|24.6
|Edwards
|66
|34.4
|494-1138
|.434
|197-552
|198-254
|.780
|1383
|21.0
|Russell
|61
|32.0
|378-918
|.412
|167-489
|177-215
|.823
|1100
|18.0
|Beasley
|74
|25.0
|313-801
|.391
|224-595
|43-54
|.796
|893
|12.1
|McDaniels
|67
|26.1
|248-540
|.459
|77-246
|56-70
|.800
|629
|9.4
|Beverley
|54
|25.6
|168-411
|.409
|80-231
|85-118
|.720
|501
|9.3
|Nowell
|57
|15.6
|180-375
|.480
|54-140
|62-79
|.785
|476
|8.4
|Reid
|71
|15.7
|216-436
|.495
|52-147
|108-142
|.761
|592
|8.3
|Prince
|64
|16.8
|164-359
|.457
|81-214
|55-72
|.764
|464
|7.3
|Vanderbilt
|68
|25.6
|200-339
|.590
|2-13
|80-122
|.656
|482
|7.1
|Monroe
|3
|21.0
|9-14
|.643
|0-0
|2-5
|.400
|20
|6.7
|McLaughlin
|56
|14.0
|75-180
|.417
|18-71
|27-37
|.730
|195
|3.5
|Knight
|36
|7.0
|38-76
|.500
|3-10
|42-57
|.737
|121
|3.4
|Okogie
|45
|10.4
|34-92
|.370
|14-45
|27-41
|.659
|109
|2.4
|Layman
|32
|6.5
|25-65
|.385
|6-31
|9-12
|.750
|65
|2.0
|Wright
|3
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Bolmaro
|33
|6.6
|13-44
|.295
|4-17
|9-11
|.818
|39
|1.2
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|76
|241.3
|3152-6916
|.456
|1119-3143
|1346-1732
|.777
|8769
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|76
|241.3
|3013-6623
|.455
|992-2872
|1509-1927
|.783
|8527
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|179
|495
|674
|9.8
|254
|3.7
|245
|0
|68
|211
|78
|Edwards
|56
|255
|311
|4.7
|246
|3.7
|151
|1
|99
|178
|44
|Russell
|24
|181
|205
|3.4
|433
|7.1
|123
|0
|57
|154
|22
|Beasley
|25
|192
|217
|2.9
|108
|1.5
|84
|1
|37
|43
|11
|McDaniels
|76
|211
|287
|4.3
|77
|1.1
|220
|0
|51
|73
|52
|Beverley
|59
|168
|227
|4.2
|249
|4.6
|161
|1
|60
|71
|49
|Nowell
|21
|94
|115
|2.0
|121
|2.1
|67
|0
|24
|30
|7
|Reid
|96
|183
|279
|3.9
|66
|.9
|155
|0
|36
|73
|66
|Prince
|21
|140
|161
|2.5
|59
|.9
|101
|1
|44
|48
|22
|Vanderbilt
|203
|386
|589
|8.7
|88
|1.3
|168
|0
|92
|65
|42
|Monroe
|5
|16
|21
|7.0
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|2
|4
|4
|McLaughlin
|17
|67
|84
|1.5
|161
|2.9
|45
|0
|52
|32
|7
|Knight
|30
|47
|77
|2.1
|19
|.5
|38
|0
|7
|17
|8
|Okogie
|26
|41
|67
|1.5
|21
|.5
|46
|0
|21
|21
|10
|Layman
|6
|26
|32
|1.0
|9
|.3
|12
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|15
|24
|39
|1.2
|17
|.5
|25
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Silva
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|859
|2527
|3386
|44.6
|1940
|25.5
|1649
|4
|662
|1088
|427
|OPPONENTS
|839
|2651
|3490
|45.9
|1962
|25.8
|1576
|2
|551
|1233
|375
