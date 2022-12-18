|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|29
|36.4
|233-514
|.453
|73-201
|111-151
|.735
|650
|22.4
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|27
|31.7
|166-360
|.461
|61-172
|56-71
|.789
|449
|16.6
|Gobert
|26
|31.1
|137-210
|.652
|0-3
|92-131
|.702
|366
|14.1
|Nowell
|29
|19.4
|132-305
|.433
|35-115
|37-47
|.787
|336
|11.6
|McDaniels
|26
|29.9
|110-212
|.519
|29-81
|29-39
|.744
|278
|10.7
|Reid
|23
|15.8
|85-157
|.541
|18-53
|27-42
|.643
|215
|9.3
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|24
|24.4
|65-132
|.492
|10-25
|40-50
|.800
|180
|7.5
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Rivers
|19
|15.9
|22-59
|.373
|11-36
|18-19
|.947
|73
|3.8
|Forbes
|15
|10.6
|17-54
|.315
|6-28
|7-7
|1.000
|47
|3.1
|Minott
|3
|3.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|Moore
|12
|7.0
|10-24
|.417
|2-11
|4-5
|.800
|26
|2.2
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Knight
|12
|3.5
|8-10
|.800
|0-1
|7-10
|.700
|23
|1.9
|Garza
|4
|3.0
|2-5
|.400
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.5
|Ryan
|3
|4.7
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|TEAM
|29
|240.9
|1223-2522
|.485
|313-937
|554-713
|.777
|3313
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|29
|240.9
|1203-2617
|.460
|409-1100
|545-721
|.756
|3360
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|20
|149
|169
|5.8
|118
|4.1
|83
|0
|54
|92
|11
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|15
|69
|84
|3.1
|171
|6.3
|56
|1
|35
|76
|15
|Gobert
|95
|221
|316
|12.2
|23
|.9
|82
|1
|22
|42
|32
|Nowell
|22
|61
|83
|2.9
|62
|2.1
|41
|0
|18
|29
|3
|McDaniels
|32
|52
|84
|3.2
|35
|1.3
|93
|0
|31
|39
|30
|Reid
|21
|72
|93
|4.0
|19
|.8
|52
|0
|10
|24
|21
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|91
|104
|4.3
|82
|3.4
|42
|0
|27
|36
|19
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Rivers
|0
|23
|23
|1.2
|20
|1.1
|27
|0
|9
|10
|1
|Forbes
|3
|3
|6
|.4
|11
|.7
|10
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Moore
|1
|9
|10
|.8
|8
|.7
|8
|0
|5
|6
|2
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knight
|3
|9
|12
|1.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Garza
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|276
|962
|1238
|42.7
|749
|25.8
|632
|2
|260
|466
|156
|OPPONENTS
|341
|959
|1300
|44.8
|767
|26.4
|607
|2
|245
|452
|109
