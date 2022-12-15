|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|28
|36.4
|225-498
|.452
|71-198
|110-146
|.753
|631
|22.5
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|27
|31.7
|166-360
|.461
|61-172
|56-71
|.789
|449
|16.6
|Gobert
|26
|31.1
|137-210
|.652
|0-3
|92-131
|.702
|366
|14.1
|Nowell
|28
|18.9
|126-291
|.433
|34-113
|37-47
|.787
|323
|11.5
|McDaniels
|25
|29.9
|105-201
|.522
|27-75
|27-35
|.771
|264
|10.6
|Reid
|22
|14.9
|74-139
|.532
|15-48
|24-35
|.686
|187
|8.5
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|23
|24.1
|62-123
|.504
|10-25
|40-50
|.800
|174
|7.6
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Forbes
|14
|10.2
|16-50
|.320
|6-27
|7-7
|1.000
|45
|3.2
|Rivers
|18
|15.1
|16-52
|.308
|7-31
|14-15
|.933
|53
|2.9
|Minott
|3
|3.7
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|4-4
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|Moore
|11
|7.1
|10-21
|.476
|2-10
|4-5
|.800
|26
|2.4
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Garza
|4
|3.0
|2-5
|.400
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.5
|Ryan
|2
|3.5
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Knight
|11
|2.8
|5-7
|.714
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|13
|1.2
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1180-2435
|.485
|301-912
|540-688
|.785
|3201
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1162-2529
|.459
|398-1063
|528-700
|.754
|3250
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|18
|140
|158
|5.6
|111
|4.0
|83
|0
|53
|90
|10
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|15
|69
|84
|3.1
|171
|6.3
|56
|1
|35
|76
|15
|Gobert
|95
|221
|316
|12.2
|23
|.9
|82
|1
|22
|42
|32
|Nowell
|21
|58
|79
|2.8
|58
|2.1
|38
|0
|17
|28
|2
|McDaniels
|30
|49
|79
|3.2
|34
|1.4
|88
|0
|29
|36
|29
|Reid
|18
|66
|84
|3.8
|16
|.7
|49
|0
|7
|21
|20
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|85
|98
|4.3
|80
|3.5
|39
|0
|24
|36
|18
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Forbes
|3
|3
|6
|.4
|10
|.7
|10
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Rivers
|0
|20
|20
|1.1
|19
|1.1
|24
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Moore
|1
|9
|10
|.9
|5
|.5
|8
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Knight
|0
|7
|7
|.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|TEAM
|265
|930
|1195
|42.7
|726
|25.9
|614
|2
|244
|450
|150
|OPPONENTS
|332
|923
|1255
|44.8
|738
|26.4
|586
|2
|238
|430
|105
