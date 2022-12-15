AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards2836.4225-498.45271-198110-146.75363122.5
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell2731.7166-360.46161-17256-71.78944916.6
Gobert2631.1137-210.6520-392-131.70236614.1
Nowell2818.9126-291.43334-11337-47.78732311.5
McDaniels2529.9105-201.52227-7527-35.77126410.6
Reid2214.974-139.53215-4824-35.6861878.5
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2324.162-123.50410-2540-50.8001747.6
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Forbes1410.216-50.3206-277-71.000453.2
Rivers1815.116-52.3087-3114-15.933532.9
Minott33.72-3.6670-04-41.00082.7
Moore117.110-21.4762-104-5.800262.4
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Garza43.02-5.4000-22-21.00061.5
Ryan23.51-2.5001-20-0.00031.5
Knight112.85-7.7140-13-5.600131.2
TEAM28240.91180-2435.485301-912540-688.7853201114.3
OPPONENTS28240.91162-2529.459398-1063528-700.7543250116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards181401585.61114.0830539010
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1569843.11716.3561357615
Gobert9522131612.223.9821224232
Nowell2158792.8582.138017282
McDaniels3049793.2341.4880293629
Reid1866843.816.749072120
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson1385984.3803.5390243618
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Forbes336.410.7100750
Rivers020201.1191.1240471
Minott2131.02.710101
Moore1910.95.580462
Lawson0111.00.010000
Garza123.80.010000
Ryan000.00.000100
Knight077.60.020330
TEAM265930119542.772625.96142244450150
OPPONENTS332923125544.873826.45862238430105

