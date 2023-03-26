|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|71
|36.0
|636-1380
|.461
|193-520
|290-378
|.767
|1755
|24.7
|Towns
|22
|33.4
|161-321
|.502
|40-120
|96-108
|.889
|458
|20.8
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Gobert
|62
|30.7
|330-496
|.665
|0-3
|198-308
|.643
|858
|13.8
|Conley
|16
|31.5
|69-155
|.445
|37-90
|36-39
|.923
|211
|13.2
|McDaniels
|71
|30.9
|336-648
|.519
|96-243
|102-135
|.756
|870
|12.3
|Reid
|65
|18.2
|288-535
|.538
|68-203
|81-118
|.686
|725
|11.2
|Nowell
|64
|19.3
|274-614
|.446
|66-229
|76-97
|.784
|690
|10.8
|Anderson
|61
|27.9
|214-423
|.506
|37-89
|96-130
|.738
|561
|9.2
|Prince
|48
|22.0
|158-328
|.482
|67-168
|53-62
|.855
|436
|9.1
|Garza
|26
|9.0
|61-111
|.550
|14-38
|41-52
|.788
|177
|6.8
|Alexander-Walker
|15
|17.9
|36-97
|.371
|18-52
|11-18
|.611
|101
|6.7
|Rivers
|52
|19.5
|91-209
|.435
|43-123
|30-39
|.769
|255
|4.9
|McLaughlin
|36
|15.9
|55-129
|.426
|18-68
|11-14
|.786
|139
|3.9
|Knight
|36
|7.9
|44-78
|.564
|8-22
|38-55
|.691
|134
|3.7
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|Ryan
|21
|8.4
|25-58
|.431
|19-48
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.6
|Minott
|14
|6.6
|18-34
|.529
|2-6
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.3
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|27
|5.5
|17-42
|.405
|2-17
|4-5
|.800
|40
|1.5
|TEAM
|74
|242.0
|3182-6469
|.492
|890-2464
|1335-1755
|.761
|8589
|116.1
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.0
|3098-6557
|.472
|934-2504
|1478-1932
|.765
|8608
|116.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|39
|378
|417
|5.9
|315
|4.4
|172
|1
|114
|237
|51
|Towns
|36
|140
|176
|8.0
|114
|5.2
|86
|0
|18
|68
|14
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Gobert
|202
|509
|711
|11.5
|68
|1.1
|185
|1
|51
|105
|87
|Conley
|11
|40
|51
|3.2
|85
|5.3
|22
|0
|20
|19
|3
|McDaniels
|89
|192
|281
|4.0
|141
|2.0
|247
|1
|64
|100
|70
|Reid
|71
|246
|317
|4.9
|73
|1.1
|174
|0
|41
|90
|51
|Nowell
|34
|132
|166
|2.6
|131
|2.0
|98
|0
|42
|64
|5
|Anderson
|54
|266
|320
|5.2
|284
|4.7
|131
|1
|67
|90
|53
|Prince
|13
|103
|116
|2.4
|79
|1.6
|112
|2
|26
|65
|15
|Garza
|31
|29
|60
|2.3
|18
|.7
|41
|0
|3
|13
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|5
|29
|34
|2.3
|24
|1.6
|23
|0
|6
|7
|5
|Rivers
|5
|78
|83
|1.6
|75
|1.4
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|McLaughlin
|15
|39
|54
|1.5
|117
|3.3
|21
|0
|31
|28
|3
|Knight
|21
|33
|54
|1.5
|13
|.4
|37
|0
|9
|19
|6
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Ryan
|2
|10
|12
|.6
|11
|.5
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minott
|5
|20
|25
|1.8
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|3
|14
|17
|.6
|18
|.7
|13
|0
|8
|8
|5
|TEAM
|668
|2407
|3075
|41.6
|1921
|26.0
|1605
|9
|602
|1102
|404
|OPPONENTS
|841
|2465
|3306
|44.7
|1857
|25.1
|1495
|6
|604
|1108
|299
