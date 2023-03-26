AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards7136.0636-1380.461193-520290-378.767175524.7
Towns2233.4161-321.50240-12096-108.88945820.8
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Gobert6230.7330-496.6650-3198-308.64385813.8
Conley1631.569-155.44537-9036-39.92321113.2
McDaniels7130.9336-648.51996-243102-135.75687012.3
Reid6518.2288-535.53868-20381-118.68672511.2
Nowell6419.3274-614.44666-22976-97.78469010.8
Anderson6127.9214-423.50637-8996-130.7385619.2
Prince4822.0158-328.48267-16853-62.8554369.1
Garza269.061-111.55014-3841-52.7881776.8
Alexander-Walker1517.936-97.37118-5211-18.6111016.7
Rivers5219.591-209.43543-12330-39.7692554.9
McLaughlin3615.955-129.42618-6811-14.7861393.9
Knight367.944-78.5648-2238-55.6911343.7
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
Ryan218.425-58.43119-486-7.857753.6
Minott146.618-34.5292-68-81.000463.3
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore275.517-42.4052-174-5.800401.5
TEAM74242.03182-6469.492890-24641335-1755.7618589116.1
OPPONENTS74242.03098-6557.472934-25041478-1932.7658608116.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards393784175.93154.4172111423751
Towns361401768.01145.2860186814
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Gobert20250971111.5681.118515110587
Conley1140513.2855.322020193
McDaniels891922814.01412.024716410070
Reid712463174.9731.11740419051
Nowell341321662.61312.098042645
Anderson542663205.22844.71311679053
Prince131031162.4791.61122266515
Garza3129602.318.74103132
Alexander-Walker529342.3241.6230675
Rivers578831.6751.480128234
McLaughlin1539541.51173.321031283
Knight2133541.513.43709196
Forbes41115.617.72207122
Ryan21012.611.5130341
Minott520251.84.3100436
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore31417.618.7130885
TEAM6682407307541.6192126.0160596021102404
OPPONENTS8412465330644.7185725.1149566041108299

