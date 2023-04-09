AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards7835.9699-1520.460210-569312-409.763192024.6
Towns2832.9202-409.49455-156113-129.87657220.4
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Conley2331.2103-224.46057-13257-66.86432013.9
Gobert6930.9359-545.6590-3219-340.64493713.6
McDaniels7830.9370-715.517107-268106-144.73695312.2
Reid6818.4310-577.53775-21786-127.67778111.5
Nowell6519.3280-625.44867-23277-99.77870410.8
Anderson6828.2248-488.50843-104100-136.7356399.4
Prince5321.8170-365.46672-18863-74.8514759.0
Garza288.763-116.54314-3941-52.7881816.5
Alexander-Walker2215.447-121.38825-6813-21.6191326.0
Rivers5219.591-209.43543-12330-39.7692554.9
Knight377.845-79.5708-2239-57.6841373.7
McLaughlin4215.760-144.41723-7713-16.8131563.7
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
Ryan228.225-59.42419-496-7.857753.4
Minott156.418-36.5002-68-81.000463.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore285.517-42.4052-174-5.800401.4
TEAM81241.93476-7085.491984-26951445-1911.7569381115.8
OPPONENTS81241.93388-7187.4711004-27071609-2104.7659389115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards444014455.73464.4183112125154
Towns461822288.11384.91060208416
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Conley1657733.21134.942028284
Gobert23158081111.8871.321015612295
McDaniels922143063.91481.927017311176
Reid732603334.9771.11760429253
Nowell361341702.61322.0101042655
Anderson652943595.33314.914617710161
Prince141151292.4841.61202286915
Garza3330632.218.64303142
Alexander-Walker735421.9291.3270886
Rivers578831.6751.480128234
Knight2234561.513.438010206
McLaughlin1545601.41433.428032334
Forbes41115.617.72207122
Ryan21012.512.5130341
Minott520251.75.3100436
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore31417.618.6130885
TEAM7412652339341.9212026.2174696501195436
OPPONENTS9172696361344.6203325.1163066611190333

