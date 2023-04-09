|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|78
|35.9
|699-1520
|.460
|210-569
|312-409
|.763
|1920
|24.6
|Towns
|28
|32.9
|202-409
|.494
|55-156
|113-129
|.876
|572
|20.4
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Conley
|23
|31.2
|103-224
|.460
|57-132
|57-66
|.864
|320
|13.9
|Gobert
|69
|30.9
|359-545
|.659
|0-3
|219-340
|.644
|937
|13.6
|McDaniels
|78
|30.9
|370-715
|.517
|107-268
|106-144
|.736
|953
|12.2
|Reid
|68
|18.4
|310-577
|.537
|75-217
|86-127
|.677
|781
|11.5
|Nowell
|65
|19.3
|280-625
|.448
|67-232
|77-99
|.778
|704
|10.8
|Anderson
|68
|28.2
|248-488
|.508
|43-104
|100-136
|.735
|639
|9.4
|Prince
|53
|21.8
|170-365
|.466
|72-188
|63-74
|.851
|475
|9.0
|Garza
|28
|8.7
|63-116
|.543
|14-39
|41-52
|.788
|181
|6.5
|Alexander-Walker
|22
|15.4
|47-121
|.388
|25-68
|13-21
|.619
|132
|6.0
|Rivers
|52
|19.5
|91-209
|.435
|43-123
|30-39
|.769
|255
|4.9
|Knight
|37
|7.8
|45-79
|.570
|8-22
|39-57
|.684
|137
|3.7
|McLaughlin
|42
|15.7
|60-144
|.417
|23-77
|13-16
|.813
|156
|3.7
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|Ryan
|22
|8.2
|25-59
|.424
|19-49
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.4
|Minott
|15
|6.4
|18-36
|.500
|2-6
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|28
|5.5
|17-42
|.405
|2-17
|4-5
|.800
|40
|1.4
|TEAM
|81
|241.9
|3476-7085
|.491
|984-2695
|1445-1911
|.756
|9381
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.9
|3388-7187
|.471
|1004-2707
|1609-2104
|.765
|9389
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|44
|401
|445
|5.7
|346
|4.4
|183
|1
|121
|251
|54
|Towns
|46
|182
|228
|8.1
|138
|4.9
|106
|0
|20
|84
|16
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Conley
|16
|57
|73
|3.2
|113
|4.9
|42
|0
|28
|28
|4
|Gobert
|231
|580
|811
|11.8
|87
|1.3
|210
|1
|56
|122
|95
|McDaniels
|92
|214
|306
|3.9
|148
|1.9
|270
|1
|73
|111
|76
|Reid
|73
|260
|333
|4.9
|77
|1.1
|176
|0
|42
|92
|53
|Nowell
|36
|134
|170
|2.6
|132
|2.0
|101
|0
|42
|65
|5
|Anderson
|65
|294
|359
|5.3
|331
|4.9
|146
|1
|77
|101
|61
|Prince
|14
|115
|129
|2.4
|84
|1.6
|120
|2
|28
|69
|15
|Garza
|33
|30
|63
|2.2
|18
|.6
|43
|0
|3
|14
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|35
|42
|1.9
|29
|1.3
|27
|0
|8
|8
|6
|Rivers
|5
|78
|83
|1.6
|75
|1.4
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|Knight
|22
|34
|56
|1.5
|13
|.4
|38
|0
|10
|20
|6
|McLaughlin
|15
|45
|60
|1.4
|143
|3.4
|28
|0
|32
|33
|4
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Ryan
|2
|10
|12
|.5
|12
|.5
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minott
|5
|20
|25
|1.7
|5
|.3
|10
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|3
|14
|17
|.6
|18
|.6
|13
|0
|8
|8
|5
|TEAM
|741
|2652
|3393
|41.9
|2120
|26.2
|1746
|9
|650
|1195
|436
|OPPONENTS
|917
|2696
|3613
|44.6
|2033
|25.1
|1630
|6
|661
|1190
|333
